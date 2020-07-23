Kardashian Family's Stylist Kelley Baker Reveals How To Get 'defined, Yet Natural' Brows

The entire Kardashian family is hailed by fans for their makeup skills-especially flawless arched eyebrows. As per reports, stylist Kelley Baker has played a huge role in shaping their enviable brows. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Kelley Baker was seen giving tips about her styling method and how she was introduced to the Kardashian family.

How did Kelley Baker meet the Kardashian family?

During her interaction, Kelley thanked celebrity make-up artist Patrick Ta, who was doing Kourtney Kardashian’s makeup and she needed her brows done. According to her, Patrick asked her to do her brows and since then she was referred by several makeup artists. Kelley added that she has known Kourtney for the longest and that the entire Kardashian family is nice. They even give her Christmas presents, the stylist revealed.

Kelley Baker’s eyebrow secret

The stylist describes her signature brows as “very defined yet, natural”. She explained that although the Kardashian sisters’ have different eyebrows, they all love their brows to look “natural”. Further she recommended everyone to use a pencil or powder for everyday wear, however, refrained everyone from using both at the same time.

Other tips shared by Kelley Baker

Kelley added that one should have a professional to do their brows, at least for the first time so that one gets the right shape. She asked everyone to make sure that they don’t trim their eyebrows too short as it may end up creating holes. Commenting about filling them, she said always do the highlighter first. She wants everyone to blend it all in as it lifts one’s brows and make their eyes appear more open.

Talking about filling, she said that a pencil or powder works but one should fill in only when it is needed. She further said, just because one is using brow pencil it doesn’t mean that they are supposed to apply it on their whole eyebrow. Apart from the Kardashian family, even celebs like Zendaya & Ariana Grande also have admitted to giving importance to shaping their brows.

