Kareena Kapoor, Malaika, Amrita Arora Turn Heads In Dazzling Outfits; Know Who-wore-what

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora raised the glamour quotient at a high profiled Bollywood party by making a dazzling entrance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora are known to be one of the closest friends group of Bollywood. Apart from the same line of work, the girls are known for their similar tendency to set fashion trends with their glamorous and eye-grabbing attires. From cocktail dresses to lehengas, fans can find inspiration in various fashion trends from the actors. 

The trio's recent outing was no exception as they made a dazzling entrance to a high profiled Bollywood party on May 25, 2022. Check out what the divas wore to the party and became the talk of the town for their fashion choices. 

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika, Amrita Arora: Who-wore-what

Taking to her Instagram, Malaika Arora shared a picture of the trio at the party flaunting their glamourous and individually unique outfit. The 48-year-old actor stunned in a neon green ensemble from Alex Perry's Spring Summer '22 collection. She dazzled in a satin Carlton blazer paired with a lilac bralette and matching bottoms. She completed her attire with hot pink platform pumps by Versace and the bucket bag from Ahikoza.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave off retro vibes as she donned a chainmail midi dress from Paris-based brand Paco Rabanne. She sported black heels and complimented her attire with a matching glittery clutch. Amrita Arora exuded boss vibes in her custom-made blazer dress from Manish Malhotra. She paired it with thigh-high black boots. 

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently grabbed headlines after she praised fellow actor Tamannaah Bhatia for her regal gown at the 75th Cannes film festival. Arora had taken to her Instagram story to post a picture of Bhatia at the French Riviera festival and wrote, ''Looking awesome.'' 

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy juggling her private life and professional commitments as she is currently shooting for her forthcoming project The Devotion of Suspect X, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. On the other hand, she took to her Instagram to share a picture with her husband actor Saif Ali Khan from the same party as the couple exuded retro star couple vibes. ''A night to remember…,'' the actor captioned the picture. 

