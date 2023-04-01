Last Updated:

Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Isha Ambani: Fashion Gets Indo-western Twist At NMACC Event

Several Bollywood A-listers attended the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Deepika Padukone and Karisma Kapoor aced the Indo-western look.

Fashion
 
| Written By
Shreya Pandey
Isha Ambani
1/8
@anamikakhanna.in/instagram

For the NMACC launch event, Isha Ambani wore an ivory saree which she paired with a matching, floor-length shrug. The outfit was designed by Anamika Khanna. 

Sonam Kapoor
2/8
@sonamkapoor/instagram

Sonam Kapoor looked regal in her custom-made JJ Valaya saree. She donned a cape style blouse with the saree. 

Karisma Kapoor
3/8
Varinder Chawla

Karisma Kapoor wore a Sabyasachi saree and paired it with a cropped cape. 

Vidya Balan
4/8
Varinder Chawla

Vidya Balan also wore an indo-western outfit for the event. The actress layered her outfit with a shrug. 

Gigi Hadid
5/8
Varinder Chawla

International model, Gigi Hadid arrived in a Rahul Mishra outfit. She wore a printed pantsuit. 

Deepika Padukone
6/8
@deepikapadukone/instagram

Deepika Padukone made a statement with her Indianised pantsuit. She wore an embellished blazer and pants which she paired with a matching cape. 

Anuradha Mahindra
7/8
Varinder Chawla

Anand Mahindra's wife Anuradha Mahindra also attended the event in an Indo-western outfit. She wore a red saree and paired it with a long shrug. 

Janhvi Kapoor
8/8
Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore a white embroidered lehenga with a pearl choker necklace. She wore the dupatta like a cape on her shoulders. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Silk dresses, sari-inspired skirts: Dior pre-fall collection is a splash of luxury fashion

Silk dresses, sari-inspired skirts: Dior pre-fall collection is a splash of luxury fashion