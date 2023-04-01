Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Isha Ambani: Fashion Gets Indo-western Twist At NMACC Event

Quick links:
For the NMACC launch event, Isha Ambani wore an ivory saree which she paired with a matching, floor-length shrug. The outfit was designed by Anamika Khanna.
Sonam Kapoor looked regal in her custom-made JJ Valaya saree. She donned a cape style blouse with the saree.
Vidya Balan also wore an indo-western outfit for the event. The actress layered her outfit with a shrug.
Deepika Padukone made a statement with her Indianised pantsuit. She wore an embellished blazer and pants which she paired with a matching cape.
Anand Mahindra's wife Anuradha Mahindra also attended the event in an Indo-western outfit. She wore a red saree and paired it with a long shrug.