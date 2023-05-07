Kate Middleton Honours Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana At King Charles III's Coronation

Charles III was crowned as the King at the Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by the royal family including Princess of Wales Kate Middleton. She wore an ivory silk Alexander McQueen gown for the event. However, the limelight was stolen by her stellar headpiece and statement earrings.

According to Vogue, Middleton wore the George VI Festoon Necklace. The three-strand diamond necklace is noteworthy due to its connections with the late Queen Elizabeth II and her father, King George. In 1950, the king ordered the necklace for his eldest daughter. Throughout her historic reign, Queen Elizabeth used the item for state dinners and special events. The Princess of Wales also chose the diamond and South Sea pearl earrings that Princess Diana, her late mother-in-law, wore for the momentous occasion.

Can't we go straight to the era of Kate and William? She is wonderful #Coronation pic.twitter.com/Su8MhC3ozM — lollysweet (@Lolly_Delicios) May 6, 2023

Princess Kate is wearing Diana's earrings 🥹🥹💗 pic.twitter.com/bxXX7l7ic3 — 🥀simone loves the vamps🥀 (@mysunshinevamps) May 6, 2023

She has worn the stylish pair before, most notably in 2022 for a Remembrance Sunday service. Previously, Prince William used Diana's 18-carat blue sapphire and white diamond engagement ring when he asked Catherine to marry him. At the time, William explained, "This was my way of making sure that my mum didn't miss out on today.”

The princess honoured the queen by donning a brooch that had previously been captured in photographs while attending events for her funeral. In fact, she wore it to Seoul in 1999 for her 73rd birthday. On a 2017 trip to Belgium, Catherine was again seen wearing the brooch.

King Charles III coronation ceremony

King Charles III arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing the royal garb. The Archbishop of Canterbury then arrived, acknowledging the various faiths practised by the British people and declaring that the Church of England "will seek to foster an environment in which people of all faiths may live freely."

Following the performance of 12 newly commissioned musical pieces for the coronation, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak read passages from the Bible's New Testament. Prince William then presented the royal stole to Charles after he had been anointed. The Archbishop asked individuals to swear loyalty to King Charles once the King was crowned.