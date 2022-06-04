Kate Middleton Offers Tribute To Princess Diana At Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations turned grand and special this year after the entire royal family got together under the same roof. Despite the differences between the members of the family, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, joined other members of Britain’s royal family on June 3, at a church service honouring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

Apart from the gorgeous outfits adorned by the members of the royal family, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's subtle tribute to the late Princess Diana just stole the entire show. Kate had arrived at the ceremony with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and later joined the Queen and other family members including her kids on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

For the unknown, the Queen herself skipped the event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London due to difficulties getting around, which has also limited the 96-year-old monarch’s public engagements in recent months.

Kate Middleton's outfit was a tribute to late Princess Diana

Kate amped up the fashion game in her pale yellow Emilia Wickstead suit with a well-defined waist design and a matching Philip Treacy hat that had a hidden floral feature under the slanted brim to provide a ray of sunshine to a dismal day. She accessorised her look with a clutch and gloves. However, according to Hindustan Times, the sapphire drop earrings that she wore belonged to Diana. The lovely tribute to the late Princess of Wales delighted many of Kate and Diana's followers.

Another major highlight of the platinum celebrations turned out to be the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's stunning outfit. Meghan Markle personified elegance in a Dior attire. According to People Magazine, the Suits alum opted for a Dior stone white long trench coat and skirt, as well as a matching wide-brimmed Dior hat designed by Stephen Jones, and her hair was swept into an updo as she arrived with Prince Harry.

Picking up subtle colours and keeping it quite simple, the two ladies adorned simplicity and looked ethereal in their chosen outfits. Apart from this, the 40-year-old accessorised her look while wearing Dior gloves and shoes, as well as the Snowflake Snowstorm earrings by Birks.

However, apart from the Queen, the king also skipped the celebrations at the church due to "some discomfort" and persistent mobility concerns, People magazine cited the Palace. The other attendees at the celebrations included Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson, accompanied by previous British Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May, and Tony Blair and their wives and others.

Apart from the charismatic attires worn by the members of the royal family and the grand celebrations, another highlight of the platinum jubilee was the 96-year-old queen meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 11-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana, after Trooping the Colour on Thursday, as per Page Six.

IMAGE: Twitter/Dagmar_Marie77