Kate Middleton Twins With Princess Charlotte At King Charles III's Coronation

King Charles III was crowned King of the United Kingdom on May 6, at Westminster Abbey. Apart from the British royal family, several celebrities and eminent personalities were also in attendance. Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton also marked her presence at the royal event. She was evidently twinning with daughter Princess Charlotte in Alexander McQueen ensembles.

Kate Middleton Twins with Princess Charlotte



Both the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and daughter, Princess Charlotte, were dressed by Alexander McQueen for the historic event. The royal mother-daughter duo turned out in pristine white McQueen cape dresses with subtle silver embroidery by the hems, cuffs and cape lines. Kate wore a blue Royal Victorian Order robe over her Alexander McQueen ensemble.

Matching headpieces for the royal duo



Not only did Duchess of Cambridge Kate and Princess Charlotte twin with their sartorial choices but also mirrored each other's choice in headpieces. Kate and Charlotte completed their Alexander McQueen ensembles with almost identical tiaras, also from the same fashion house. While Kate's headpiece featured a more layered pattern, Princess Charlotte mirrored her mother's choice in a rather similar head band, albeit slightly simpler. Princess Charlotte's head piece was a glittering botanical hairband which complimented her Alexander McQueen dress well in its elegant simplicity. Duchess of Cambridge Kate's tiara was bejeweled with silver bullions and crystals. The wreath-like build of Kate's headpiece mirrored Charlotte's slightly simpler head band, also featuring a similar pattern in a single file, marking another moment of twinning for the royal mother-daughter duo. Duchess of Cambridge Kate is known to have her family well-coordinated in their appearances before they walk in to the pubic eye. The royal coronation was no different in this regard.

More on King Charles III coronation



In honour of King Charles III coronation, the Buckingham Palace released an official statement. The statement read, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023." The highlights of the event are a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle and a series of street pastries throughout the nation. The celebration will also entail the procession of The Big Help Out, a national campaign based around volunteering".