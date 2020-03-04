Katrina Kaif & Natasha Poonawalla's Floral Lehenga; Contrast And Other Styling Tips

Indian celebrities never fail to give fashion inspiration and styling ideas to their fans. As the festive and wedding season is going on, more and more fans seek out celebs' pictures for fashion advice. Recently, Katrina Kaif and Natasha Poonawalla were spotted wearing floral lehengas and their gorgeous pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet. Though they both wore floral lehengas, their lehengas were very different from each other and are suitable for very different occasions. Here is how the lehengas worn by both celebrities are perfect for two different occasions. Read on to know details.

Katrina Kaif's printed floral lehenga

Katrina Kaif recently posted pictures of herself in a Sabyasachi floral print lehenga which has a white base and pastel-coloured prints on it. Read on to know how to style it and which occasion is best suited to wear this outfit at.

Occasion

The lightweight printed lehenga sported by Katrina Kaif is perfect for a summer wedding. The colours and style of the lehenga make it appropriate for a day function more than a night function.

Styling tip

To take a look at how Katrina Kaif styled the outfit, here are the details. The actor wore big gold Kundan earrings with nude make up to match her outfit. She has left her hair open with a side parting and has gone minimal with accessories.

Natasha Poonawalla's sequin floral lehenga

Natasha Poonawalla took to her Instagram account and posted her pictures donning a Manish Malhotra floral lehenga. Her lehenga had sequin work on it with a pastel colour base. Read on to know how to style a sequin work lehenga and which occasion is best to wear the outfit on.

Occasion

The heavy sequin lehenga worn by Natasha Poonawalla is perfect for a night time function. The sequin work and style of lehenga make it appropriate for a wedding function held during late evening and night, sangeet function, cocktail function or engagement ceremonies.

Styling tip

Natasha Poonawalla styled it with a statement maangtika and matching rings on her fingers. She has left her hair open with a middle parting while her tresses have been styled into curls. See pictures below.

