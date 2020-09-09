Kim Jones Fills In For The Position Of Late Designer Karl Lagerfeld At Fendi

The job of the artistic designer at Fendi that belonged to Late Karl Lagerfeld has finally been filled now. After Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February last year, the fur specialist and Roman fashion house has announced that British fashion designer Kim Jones will hold the position now. Read further ahead.

Fendi replaces Karl Lagerfeld

According to reports from The New York Times, Fendi said in a statement that Kim Jones will be responsible for the haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women for the brand, while he also maintains his current position as artistic director of Dior Men in Paris. In another statement made according to reports from The New York Times, Fendi’s owner LVMH’s chief executive, Bernard Arnault, said that Kim Jones is “a great talent". Bernard Arnault said that Kim Jones had proved his ability to adapt to the codes of assorted LVMH houses with great modern approach and a lot of audacity.

Even though Kim Jones will now be designing accessories and men’s wear for Fendi, Karl Lagerfeld was sure an integral part of the growth of the company. Over his 54-year tenure at Fendi, Karl Lagerfeld had created the concept of “fun fur” and even held “Haute Fourrure” shows on the couture calendar even as fur increasingly fell out of fashion. In fact, Ms Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld appeared on the catwalk together at the end of every Fendi women’s wear show.

It was often suggested that Ms Fendi, who thought of Mr Lagerfeld as her mentor, might be assuming sole creative ownership of the brand after his death. But, executives at LVMH were open about their belief in the benefits that the pairing of two creative personalities spark off with each other. Along with Kim Jones, another name that was thought to be in the running for replacing the position of Karl Lagerfeld was Maria Grazia Chiuri, who is the artistic director of women’s wear at Dior. With Miuccia Prada’s recent decision to name Raf Simons as co-creative director of Prada, the pairing of Kim Jones and Ms Fendi may also be a signal towards a new approach to team-building in the world of fashion.

