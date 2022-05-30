Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Repeated Her 2011 Dress For Kourtney-Travis' Italy Wedding

Kim Kardashian never fails to turn heads with her stunning outfits at any event that she attends. However, the American socialite has been repeating some of her ensembles in the past few weeks. After wearing Marylin Monroe's decades-old dress, the KKW mogul recently repeated her dress from 2011 at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italy wedding.

Taking to her social media handles, Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she repeated her decade-old dress at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italy wedding. Along with the strapless dress, Kim Kardashian wore a matching lacy top with gloves. She accessorised her look with a green and golden choker and tied her blonde hair in a bun.

Kim Kardashian shares details about her black dress

Taking to her social media handles, Kim Kardashian shares a "FUN FASHION FACT" and revealed how she gave a twist to the dress which she repeated. She wrote, "Fun fact about this look for the wedding! I know you guys just saw me in my archive on last weeks episode of The Kardashians! I have very piece photographed on an app."

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star further added, "So when I knew I was going to Italy (LOVE a theme for a trip) I pulled all my Dolce & Gabbana clothes to try on again and see if I could re-wear anything!" she stated. "But to make the dress more modern and more me, I wore this lace gloves Vetements dress I had in my closet for a layered lace look."

* FUN FASHION FACT * pic.twitter.com/uequDCAiNL — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2022

Kim Kardashian shares unseen pictures from Kourtney-Travis' Italy wedding

Kim Kardashian also shared some glimpses from the wedding featuring her daughter North, and sisters Khloe and Kourtney. In the photos, North West, who Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye West, could be seen donning an all-black attire with a long train. She also shared a kiss with her mom and smiled with her aunt Kourtney. Sharing the photos, Kim Kardashian wrote, "KRAVIS FOREVER."

About a week after registering their marriage, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had an intimate wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy. The couple tied the knot in the attendance of their close family and friends. All six of their children from their previous partners were also present at the wedding.

