Kishori Shahane Talks To Fans About How To Take Care Of Hair; Watch Video

Kishori Shahane, like most other celebs, has been very active on social media amid the lockdown. She has been keeping busy at home by taking good care of herself and her family. She recently posted a video on her social media handle where she talked to her fans about how to take care of hair and nourish them. Read on to know more details about the story:

Kishori Shahane Vij on hair care amidst COVID-19 pandemic

On July 23, 2020, Kishori Shahane, a renowned dancer who is also known for her work in the Marathi movie, Ek Daav Dhobi Pachhad, took to her official social media handle and posted a video where she talked about how it is important to take care of one’s body. She also stated that she is taking good care of herself and her hair. The actor also stated that she focuses more on food and believes that eating right is the best way to take care of one’s health. Here is the video she posted on Instagram:

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details



The actor also said that protein is one of the most important parts of one's diet. Shahane Vij further added that she is vegetarian herself and does not eat eggs or meat. Thus, she has to consume protein from plant-based food items, she added. She further said that she makes use of onion, which is extremely beneficial for hair health.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



She asked her fans to take some egg whites, add some honey to it, add onion, and add some lemon to it. The actor said that this can be used as a scalp mask that will protect one’s hair from damage. She also stated that she drinks green tea a lot, but also uses the teabag. She stated that one can cut the tea bag open and put it on the scalp to protect one’s hair. She said that she does it every week and it has kept her healthy. The actor also said that after all these efforts, she is rewarded with 'good, thick, long, and black hair'.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?