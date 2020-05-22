Komal Pandey Shares Five Ways To 'wear Dress Not Like A Dress' In A Recent Video; Watch

Fashion czarina Komal Pandey, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platform, recently took to her social media handle to share a video, which shows five ways one can dress themselves up. The video features the blogger using minimal items to complement every look. Take a look at the video shared:

Komal Pandey can be seen donning a white-laced bralette, which is accessorised with a thigh-high slit golden metallic gown. Komal tied the skirt in a rose knot and donned a floral kaftan jacket. Keeping her makeup minimal, Komal donned a beautiful gold chain necklace. As the video proceeds, Komal tried a matching golden blazer on the skirt.

Adding colour to her look, Pandey used a colourful scarf as a belt and used a puffy handbag, which gave Komal a ‘boardroom boss lady’ look. Later, Komal also donned a pop-skirt under the blazer, which contrasted the excess golden look. She also teamed her look with a pair of metallic golden earrings.

Adding a desi touch to her outfit, Komal donned a golden beaded bralette which was accessorised with a beautiful necklace. In the last method, Komal deconstructed her golden gown and modified it by hanging her hand outside her sleeve. Komal also teamed her look with a pair of blue bead earrings. Take a look at the other videos shared:

About Komal Pandey

Komal Pandey is an Indian fashion blogger and a YouTuber and is best known for being a fashion stylist at a popular online fashion community for women. If the reports are to be believed, Komal Pandey founded the brand The College Couture. Her TCC Instagram account has accrued more than 8,90,000 followers.

