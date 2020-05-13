Komal Pandey Shows Her Fans 9 Ways To Wear A Scarf (not Like A Scarf), Watch Video

Komal Pandey is currently one of the most successful fashion influencers in India. She is known for her amazing fashion and makeup tutorials on digital platforms like Instagram and Youtube. Recently, Komal Pandey shared some videos to give a unique twist to your regular clothing. On May 13, Komal posted a video where she showed her followers how a regular scarf can be creatively transformed in 9 different ways.

Komal Pandey's Fashion Therapy Season 3 Episode 37 is all about scarfs and how it can be sported in various ways. Komal Pandey captioned the video as "#FashionTherapy, Season 3- #Episode37: 9 Ways To Wear Your Scarf (not like a scarf) 🤍

Shot this in an hour and edited this in an hour. I have broken my own record today. REALLY praying you guys like it & you know the drill - comment below your favourite look? And in case you recreate a look, don’t forget to use the hashtag #FashionTherapyWithKomal 🙆🏻‍♀️🤍".

In the video, for the first look, Komal Pandey is wearing the scarf as a top. She accessorized the look with some jewellery. The scarf looks complete with a white shirt on top. For the second look, Komal Pandey is wearing a white shirt and using the scarf, she has given a new look to a plain white jacket. For the next look also, Komal Pandey turned a scarf into a crop top. She accessorized the look with the help of hat.

Watch Komal Pandey's full video on how to style a scarf

The video immediately captured everyone's attention. Several fans loved this video and flooded the comments section with complement. Some fans even said that Komal Pandey is a fashion inspiration to them. Here is a look at some of the comments.

Recently, Komal Pandey shared a video where she showed her followers two ways of wearing a saree. Komal Pandey captioned the video as "1 Saree, 2 Ways. Your favourite? I honestly can’t choose. They’re both such different moods. 🙆🏻‍♀️🤍

Saree from @futriofficial". Here is a look at the video that Komal Pandey shared.

