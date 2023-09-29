Kylie Jenner, Imaan Hammam: Celebs Serve Looks At Schiaparelli Show At Paris Fashion Week

Quick links:
From Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Imaan Hammam and Jared Lato, take a look at celebs who attended the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week.
Kendall Jenner graced the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer show and closed things with a remarkable look. For the closing show, Kendall wore a shimmery strapless red dress and opted for a sky-high hairdo/
Sabrina Carpenter opted for a casual yet stylish look. She sported a high-neck black top teamed with black jeggings and a beige leather jacket.
Emma Chamberlain gave formal a unique twist. She wore a white shirt teamed with black pants, a leather waistcoat and a black tie.