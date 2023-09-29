Last Updated:

Kylie Jenner, Imaan Hammam: Celebs Serve Looks At Schiaparelli Show At Paris Fashion Week

Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week
From Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Imaan Hammam and Jared Lato, take a look at celebs who attended the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week. 

Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner donned a sequinned body-hugging silver gown featuring a plunging neckline. 

Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner graced the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer show and closed things with a remarkable look. For the closing show, Kendall wore a shimmery strapless red dress and opted for a sky-high hairdo/ 

Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week
Imaan Hammam stunned in a white ruffle-like ensemble. 

Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week
Sabrina Carpenter opted for a casual yet stylish look. She sported a high-neck black top teamed with black jeggings and a beige leather jacket. 

Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week
Emma Chamberlain gave formal a unique twist. She wore a white shirt teamed with black pants, a leather waistcoat and a black tie. 

Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week
Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh also attended the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week. 

Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week
Rosalia wore a black ensemble featuring golden detailing. 

Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week
A pink-haired Jared Leto wore all-black to the spring/summer Schiaparelli show.

