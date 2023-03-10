Lakme Fashion Week: Rakul Preet, Sanya Malhotra, Neha Dhupia Turn Showstoppers

It's 'that' time of the year and Lakme Fashion Week 2023 has kickstarted with a bang. Just like every year, this year's event seems like a star-studded affair too. Day 1 and 2 of the event saw multiple celebrities gracing the show, while, many turned showstoppers for ace designers.

Right from Anaita Shroff, Sanya Malhotra to Neha Dhupia, Rakul Preet Singh and many others walked the ramp in beautiful attires.

Sonakshi Sinha and Sanya Malhotra's entry wins hearts

Where Sonakshi Sinha was seen in a sequin golden Itrh creation, while Sanya was donning an orange ensemble by Flirtatious. As the two gorgeous ladies made their entries on the ramp they won multiple hearts. The duo came dancing and were clearly having fun in the show.

Take a look at their video:

Neha Dhupia and Rakul Preet Singh set the stage on fire

Neha Dhupia sizzled in white for INIFD Launchpad, meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh walked as a showstopper for designer Shruti Sancheti's new collection.

Apart from the women, actors Vijay Verma and Arjun Kapoor stole the show with their presence as they slayed on the ramp.

Besides all the people who walked the ramp, celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sonali Bendre, Anaita Shroff, and more were spotted at Lakme Fashion Week.