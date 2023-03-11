Lakme Fashion Week: Sobhita Dhulipala, Sanjana Sanghi And Others Slay As Showstoppers

The FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2023 is abuzz with new-age creations of big Indian brands. One of the biggest fashion weeks in India saw some renowned faces from the film industry including Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Neha Dhupia. And now here we bring you a glimpse of some more celebrities who turned showstoppers for ace designers.

This time LFW saw Sobhita Dhulipala, Sanjana Sanghi and Shantanu Maheshwari walking the runway.

Sobhita Dhulipala in Tarun Tahiliani Luxe Pret

Dressed in blood red ensemble, Sobhita Dhulipala turned showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani Luxe Pret. Her sultry look comprised of a sleeveless body-hugging silhouette with a plunging neckline. The actress accessorised her ensemble with statement earrings, straight hair and red lips.

Shantanu Maheshwari walked for Line Out Line

Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari slayed on the ramp for brand Line Out Line. He was dressed in white attire which had a pair of pants and a quirky blazer. He looked confident and was all smiles in his all-white avatar. Take a look at the actor's ramp walk

Sanjana Sanghi presented Siddhartha Bansal's collection

Sanjana Sanghi rocked the ramp in her colourful outfit as she presented designer Siddhartha Bansal's new collection Seven Heaven. The actress donned an off-shoulder baggy ankle-length dress and teamed her look with a stone-studded choker and matching studs. Sanghi tied her hair up in a bun and kept her makeup minimal.

Lakme Fashion Week has started pacing up and we are looking forward to many more celebs walking the ramp.