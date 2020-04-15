Learn How To Get Straight Hair At Home With These Natural Tips & Tricks

The Coronavirus lockdown has brought forward an encouragement to do something new and fascinating among individuals while remaining in the confines of their homes. People have started experimenting with their looks, knowing that even if they do not like it, they are still safe as they do not have to go out anyway.

One such great idea is to go for hair-straightening at home using natural ways. One might wonder, "How to get straight hair at home?" You can use various things at home and get a straight hair look.

Get straight hair at home using four easy mixes

Coconut milk and lemon juice

Coconut milk is a great way to straighten hair as it contains saturated fats. These provide emollients. Mixing with lemon will give it the right amount of acid, thus balancing out the acid-alkaline rate of the scalp. The juice will give the straightening effect.

How to use:

Mix some freshly squeezed lemon juice with coconut milk. Apply it on the scalp and on the roots of the hair. Wash the hair after 15-20 minutes.

Keep it hot with oil

One of the best therapies that you can give to your hair is hot oil therapy. This helps in the absorption of oil by the hair. It not only moisturizes the hair but also makes it smoother and straighter.

How to use:

Heat a small amount of coconut oil and apply it on your hair. Then using a hot towel, tie your hair in a turban and keep it for 5 minutes. Keep loosening and tightening the towel 3-4 times. Then wash off the oil with shampoo.

Milk and honey

The protein in milk has a direct effect on the keratin protein in the hair, making it stronger and also heavier. Milk's fats soften and smoothen the hair. Honey is naturally great in adding sheen to the hair.

How to use:

Mix one tablespoon of honey with milk and store the mixture in a spray bottle. Just before washing your hair, spray the mixture on your hair. After leaving it on for two minutes, rinse it with water.

Olive oil and eggs

The natural oil that our body excretes has a very similar chemical structure to that of olive oil. Thus, it can help restore the balance on hair. It also has nourishment properties for hair like hydroxytyrosol and Vitamin E. Eggs add on with the vitamins and minerals, along with fatty acids.

How to use:

Mix two eggs with olive oil. Apply this mixture on your hair and keep it for 20 minutes. Rinse the mixture off thoroughly with the help of water and shampoo.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Image Credits: Shutterstock