Lebanese Designers Take On Coronavirus With Fashion Face Masks

Beirut-based designer Bokja, who specialises in making upholstered furniture with vintage fabric, is now spending time sewing colourful face masks for people. The Bokja Design workers now spend their time sewing up reversible silk face masks for people to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. All the profits that come from selling the silk masks go to the frontline workers who are fighting to save Lebanon.

Lebanese designers fight Coronavirus with fashion face masks

The disease has the country in great sorrow as they are left fighting the melting economy as well. Bokja Designs Co-founder Huda Baroudi said in an interview that she saw a nurse from the Rafik Hariri Hospital crying on TV and decided that a part of the profits will go the frontline workers. She revealed even the nurses have started to order some of their masks.

The Lebanese designer revealed that nurses help boost their morale. Bokja Designs is one of the several businesses that have converted production of items like furniture and clothing to masks. Maria Hibri, the second founder, said that the face masks are a sad thing but when they gave it that form in which each mask is different, it took them back to Bokja’s ideology.

Although the design studio was closed down post the lockdown norms, the workers received sewing machines at their homes and continued to work from the comfort of their home. Many Beirut residents have welcomed the masks. One of the residents said to a news agency that traders and pharmacies have hiked the prices of medical masks, so he sought a reusable option. He revealed that he wears a colour that suits his mood at that moment.

The founder of the Emergency Room upcycled clothes design company also began sewing the masks for his family. When people started asking about them, he started selling it. He revealed that people had a positive reaction towards it because of the patterns and prints. He added that the masks are bright and allow people to feel unique.

Lebanon has been under lockdown since mid-March in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. As the government eased some curbs and allowed some businesses to open, authorities are warning them of a new wave. The safety rules require people to wear a mask when they go to supermarkets, pharmacies, and shops.

