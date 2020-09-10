LEGO X Levi's Collaboration Officially Announced By The Brand; See Post

Clothing company Levi’s has recently teased its upcoming collaboration with LEGO, following the upcoming Adidas collaboration. Not much information has been given about the upcoming collaboration. However, Levi’s took their social media handle to give a sneak peek in their upcoming collaboration with LEGO.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Levi’s shared a video of a LEGO background in colours such as yellow, black and blue. One can also see LEGO and Levi’s logo. Along with the post, they also wrote, “Coming soon: Two iconic names, one colourful collaboration.” Apart from that, a few leaks have revealed that the new collection will include a denim jacket, T-shirts, hoodies, a trucker cap, and a hip bag. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, netizens seemed very excited about the upcoming collaboration of LEGO x Levi’s. The post has been receiving several likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users wanted to know more about the project as they could not keep calm, while some were excited about the news and flooded the comment section with all things nice. One of the users wrote, “WOW! ðŸ˜³ I need a pair!!” While the other one wrote, “This is MAJOR @levis I’m officially fangirling! love to see where this collaboration is going”. Take a look at a few comments below.

More about the collaboration

Both of the brands have not revealed any details about what the products would look like. However, Spielwaren recently posted pictures of what the range could look like, ranging from a "Levis 501 with an embroidered LEGO logo, a denim jacket, T-shirts with a huge red LEGO, sweaters, hoodies flanked by the LEGO colours and more. There will also be several baseball caps, a bandana with LEGO Minifigure heads on it, fanny pack and much more. Information on the collaboration of LEGO x Levi’s can be expected in this month, ahead of the official launch on October 1. Take a look at some of the products below.

(Image courtesy: Spielwaren.com)

LEGO x Adidas

A few days ago, LEGO has also published an interesting teaser video on their Twitter handle, revealing a LEGO-themed trainer which has been designed by Adidas. The collection will be available in October 2020. Take a look at the post below.

