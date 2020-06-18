Louis Vuitton's Rainbow Filter On IG: Brand Called Out For Not Mentioning LGBTQ Community

Louis Vuitton is one of the most famous fashion brands in the world. Recently, the brand was questioned by certain social media users about the usage of a certain filter. Louis Vuitton recently unveiled its rainbow filter with the signature Louis Vuitton symbols and a hand drawn-like rainbow animation. This, however, did not go down well with some users who called out the fashion brand for using rainbow filter.

Louis Vuitton rainbow filter on Instagram

Also Read | Thousands Gather For LGBTQ/BLM Solidarity March

The filter has been named LV Rainbow and the logo itself bears a rainbow on it. This was something that was not taken well by a certain Instagram page, Diet Prada. The Instagram page called out Louis Vuitton for failing to mention the true reason behind the rainbow filter. The argument Diet Prada held up against Louis Vuitton was that the Rainbow is used as a symbol for the LGBTQ community. Hence, the brand should have been sensible and mentioned the reason for their new filter, according to the post caption on Diet Prada. Further on, the page continued to mention how the Rainbow has been used as a symbol for the LGBTQ community since the 1970s.

Also Read | Google Donates $2.4 Million To Over 70 Local LGBTQ+ Organisations Worldwide

Diet Prada also mentioned that several Louis Vuitton stores have been decorated with Rainbows all over which sends out a questionable message. According to Diet Prada’s caption, the Rainbow has been used as a symbol for years now to be associated with the LGBTQ community and therefore they wish Louis Vuitton would address the true purpose of the filter rather than just releasing it without comment. A famous fashion influencer also called out Louis Vuitton for their usage of the rainbow filter. The influencer mentioned that he is no way attacking Louis Vuitton as a brand as he himself loves it, but begs to know why the brand used the Rainbow Filter and omitted references to the LGBTQ Pride. This point was further solidified as currently, citizens are celebrating Pride month.

Also Read | US: LGBTQ Community Reacts To Supreme Court Decision

Hence, Louis Vuitton making a filter with rainbow and not directly addressing the LGBTQ community was something that did not go well with certain Instagram users. Diet Prada further mentioned that perhaps Louis Vuitton omitted references to LGBTQ as their rainbow filter stands in support of the frontline workers who are also being represented with rainbow colours and symbols. However, Diet Prada has demanded answers and mentioned that it is unclear what Louis Vuitton is trying to portray through their new filter.

Also Read | US SC Bars Discrimination Against LGBTQ Employees, Trump Says 'powerful'