Make-up Quiz: Can You Guess The Name Of These Beauty And Make Up Appliances? Find Out

From sponges to blackhead vacuums, the market is full of gadgets to help people to maximise their beauty routine. Finding a tool that simplifies literally any aspect of the makeup routine or just makes it more fun is one of the best and a must-have thing today. In today's sedentary lifestyle, the thing that makes the job easier and that too effectively is more important than anything else.

Makeup and beauty gadgets just make it easier and effective to have elaborate skincare and makeup routine. Makeup and Beauty gadgets are also used for skincare treatment. Be it pigmentation or skin correction, there are several gadgets that have just made the process easier. Even a birthmark can be removed by a birthmark remover machine. If you call yourself a makeup and beauty expert, then take this makeup quiz to check your knowledge about makeup gadgets.

Which makeup brush is this?

Fan brush Paddle brush Eye shadow brush Angled brush

Can you guess the name of this hairstyling appliance?

Hair straightener Hairdryer Hair massager Hair Tongs

Which facial treatment machine is this?

Aromatherapy machine Pore opening machine Ozone steamer Pigmentation steamer

Can you recognise this beauty gadget?

Foot cleaner Hand massager Facial cleansing massager Nail cleaner

Using me cleanses your pores, guess who am I?

Pigmentation cleaner Blackhead remover Birthmark remover Nail filer

Grooming for men is impossible without me; who am I?

Eyebrow shaper Beard Trimmer Blackhead remover Nose trimmer

Can you guess the name of this facial grooming gadget?

Pore cleanser Nose and eyebrow trimmer Beard trimmer Blackhead remover

What is the name of this hairbrush?

Angeled brush Wide teeth comb Paddle brush Flat brush

This cloth can do wonders to your skin. Can you guess which cloth glove is this?

Scrub cloth Pore cleanser Makeup removing cloth Feet cleansing cloth

Which facial equipment is this?

False lash application machine Eyebrow curler False lash glue application machine Eyeshadow brush

Makeup quiz- answers

Fan brush

Hair tongs

Ozone steamer

Facial cleansing massager

Blackhead remover

Beard trimmer

Nose and eyebrow trimmer

Paddle brush

Makeup removing cloth

Eyebrow curler

