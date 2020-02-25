A Daily Makeup Routine Can Become Easy And Hassle-free With These Makeup Products

Irrespective of whether you are a beginner or love experimenting with cosmetics, there are some makeup essentials that every makeup artist or makeup lover owns. Makeup routines are confusing and tiring if you are a beginner or still exploring the makeup world. But do not worry, here we have shared a list of makeup products that will make your makeup routine easy and hassle-free.

Face Makeup essentials:

Hydrating mist:

Hydrating mists are used to keep your face more moisturised and make your makeup lasts longer. Hydrating mists can be used after cleansing, before bed or before you start applying your makeup. These face mists give your face more shine and glow.

Face Primer:

Face primers are must-have makeup products. Face primers must be applied on your face before applying any makeup as it acts as a shield and protects your skin from any harsh effects of the products. These products also smoothen the uneven texture of the skin.

Foundation / BB Cream:

Foundation and BB Creams are just next step after you have prepped up your face. Foundations come in a wide variety from full-coverage to sheer coverage, the product has it all. On the other hand, BB Creams are best when you plan to go for more natural-looking makeup.

Concealer:

Concealer is yet another important makeup product to have in your makeup kit. The product is used to hide the dark circles and blemishes and highlight the bridge of the nose. Concealers must always be a shade lighter than your foundation.

Blush and Highlighter:

Blush is applied on the cheekbones of the face. This gives a natural pink or redness to the cheeks. Highlighter, on the other hand, is used to highlight the prominent points of the face. Highlighter gives more definition to facial features.

Eye Makeup essentials:

For eye makeup, all you need is eyebrow gels or eyebrow powders to create filled-in brows. Powders are easy to work but might fall out and smudge easily so makeup artists usually prefer eyebrow gels are they are easy to work with. Eye shadows add more colour to your natural makeup.

Eyeliner is used to give more definition to your eyes by creating several different types of eyeliner styles. Last is the mascaras, and they are used to make your eyelashes look more defined.

Makeup Essentials for Lips:

Lipsticks and lip liners are used to enhance your lips. One can also opt for lip serums prior to starting the makeup to moisturize your lips and keep them hydrated always. Lip gloss is applied at the end of the makeup to add shine to the lips but this step is optional.

Setting Sprays:

Setting sprays are used at the end of the makeup routine to make your makeup last longer. Setting sprays even protects the makeup from getting smudged due to sweating. This is a must-have makeup product in your makeup bag.

Image Courtesy: Canva Getty Images Pro