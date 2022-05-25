One of the highly sought-after influencers in India, Malvika Sitlani recently made her stunning debut at Cannes 2022, gracing the red carpet with her charismatic looks. Malvika looked straight out of a fairytale in Millia London's custom-made outfit, while also stepping out in Papa Don’t Preach's attires for other events. Collaborating with L’Oréal Paris, Malvika's glammed-up avatars were much loved by her fans.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Malvika spoke about her 'surreal' Cannes 2022 journey, shedding light on the outfits she chose for her milestone debut. The creator also took us through her incredible 7-year-long stint as an influencer and revealed her very own beauty mantra she religiously follows.

Malvika Sitlani talks about her Cannes 2022 debut, shares her beauty mantra

1. How did it feel to represent India on a global platform as big as Cannes Film Festival? Take us through your journey.

It feels surreal, to say the least. It humbles me. This was our first time at a global forum as big as the Cannes Film Festival. Everything was new for us. My team has worked very hard to make this happen and I’m incredibly thankful to L’Oréal Paris for this opportunity. They have created a memory so core that it will be one of my most cherished experiences till the end of time for me.

2. While you aced all your Cannes 2022 looks, which one was your personal favourite?

My favourite look has to be my red carpet look. It was a stunning crop top and skirt with a long trail custom-made in a beautiful coral colour. It was made by a London-based couture house, Millia. I felt so incredibly gorgeous and confident in it!

3. Why did you choose Millia London's bespoke orange attire for your Cannes red carpet debut?

I knew I wanted something so big that everyone would take a second look. And they did! My red carpet look was an amalgamation of everything I love - long trails and pastel colours. I wanted a larger-than-life outfit and we found just the right designer to custom make it for us! We did multiple meetings with Ruth, the creative director at Millia London and she custom-made the entire outfit as per my preference. She totally came through with what I had envisioned and created the outfit of my dreams! I could not have found a better red carpet debut outfit, I felt confident and beautiful!

4. How do you think opportunities on social media platforms have expanded since you first started out?

The Cannes Film Festival is a very prestigious event. For decades, it was reserved for movie stars and models to make appearances on the red carpet. Over the past few years, brands have recognized influencers and social media content creators as an asset at the gala event. Influencers have become touchpoints between brands and their audience because of the impact they have. This is an opportunity that wasn’t recognized earlier.

Now, with the rise of the internet, there’s a market for everybody to create and grow. The opportunities have become endless. If you’re unique, authentic, and consistent – you will create a niche and audience of your own who will truly love and appreciate your content.

5. After becoming one of the leading beauty influencers in India & also an entrepreneur, where do you picture yourself in the next five years?

I see myself creating beauty content for sure. This is what I started off doing 7 years ago and it’s what gives me satisfaction at the end of the day. Other than that, I see myself continuing to partner with amazing brands that recognize and appreciate value-added content. I also want to work towards collaborating with creators across the globe. Cross-pollinate our audience, drawing no boundaries across demographics or geographics. In a nutshell, taking my brand, Malvika Sitlani truly global is the goal for the next five years. On the MASIC Beauty front, I want to launch our beauty category and keep expanding our product line.

6. What is your daily skincare regime like? Any particular mantra you religiously follow?

If there’s one piece of advice I was to give to all, it would be to hydrate every time you get the chance to. Hydration is key to supple skin. I follow a very simple but dedicated skincare regime. I moisturise my skin and top it off with squalene – day and night. I ensure to book myself for monthly facials and I drink lots of water!

Over the years, Malvika Sitlani has carved a big name for herself in the digital content creation space, with her makeup and lifestyle content consumed by over 500 thousand people on Instagram. Apart from curating incredible content on social media, Malvika also launched her beauty and cosmetic brand - MASIC Beauty, which has received an overwhelming response owing to its luxurious yet budget-friendly line of products.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MALVIKASITLANIOFFICIAL)