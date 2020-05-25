Malvika Sitlani's Old-school Smokey Eye Look A Must-try For All Makeup Fanatics

One of the highly renowned Indian models and beauty bloggers Malvika Sitlani is known for her makeup, skincare hacks, and tutorials on social media. Sitlani often takes to her social media handles to share some makeup tips with her fans.

Recently, Malvika Sitlani shared a tutorial on her YouTube channel, giving fans cues on how to acquire an old-school smokey eye makeup look at home. Therefore, if you are in the mood of getting all dolled up at home amid lockdown to indulge in some fun creative activities, then Malvika Sitlani's makeup tutorial can be of major help.

Also Read | Malvika Sitlani Swears By This Glowy Makeup Trick, Check Out Her Tutorial

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Goes Makeup-free & Flaunts Her 'brown-girl' Look, Fans Call Her 'gorgeous'

Here's how you can achieve an old school smokey eye look like Malvika Sitlani

First, you need to prep your face and complete the base makeup that includes priming the face, applying foundation and concealer as well as setting the face with loose powder. To create the brown and black old school smokey eye look, all you need is an eyeshadow palette with neutral shades comprising brown, black, orange and nude colours.

Start by applying the lightest brown or beige shade from the palette on the outer corner of your eyes and gently blend it in the crease in a circular motion, using a small-sized blending brush.

Further, select a darker shade of brown from the palette, apply it on the outer edge of the eyes and blend it well with the lighter brown shade that you had applied earlier.

Finally, add black onto the outer edge of your eyes and with the help of round fluffy blending brush, blend all the eye shadow colours together to create a perfect old school smokey eye look. Remember, blending is the key to the perfect smokey eye look.

However, after blending all the colours perfectly and achieving the perfect smokey eye look, add a small amount of bright orange and blend it with the eyeshadows to give a pop of colour. Furthermore, round it off by adding an off white shade to the inner corner of the eyes to enhance and brighten up your final look.

Similarly apply the brown, black and orange eyeshadows on the lower lash line and blend them all together to get the perfect smokey look.

Last but not the least, apply a good voluminous mascara to your eyelashes or apply a pair of fake eyelashes to complement your overall look.

Also Read | Nia Sharma, Anusha Dandekar & Other Telly Divas Giving Cues To Amp Up Your Makeup Game

Check out Malvika Sitlani's old school smokey eye tutorial below:

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Shares Easy And Quick 'Day To Night' Glam Makeup Routine; Watch