Manish Malhotra And Sabyasachi Reopen Delhi And Hyderabad Stores; Details Here

The fourth instalment of the lockdown is currently under progress all over the country due to coronavirus. A lot of businesses and companies faced losses as they were not able to continue with their work. But there is good news for all those who belong to the fashion industry. Designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi are opening their stores in Delhi.

Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi reopen stores

Manish Malhotra's store was closed for the past 70 days. Manish Malhotra’s label’s official Instagram shared the good news they will be opening Delhi’s flagship store. He shared that the store visits are encouraged to be done by appointments only. Sharing another post, Manish Malhotra shared that he was encouraged by his online team’s safety and care against COVID-19. This is why it was decided that the Delhi store will be opened. Its timings are 11 am to 5 pm. Manish wrote:

“Our stores and workplaces have been shut for over two months now. Looking into the welfare of my work family has always been my first priority. After numerous meetings with the store teams online, we discussed the wellness and precautionary measures to be taken at length. I was overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and zest my team displayed to resume work. Finally, following all the safety measures, we are opening our Delhi Flagship Store today. Maintaining social distancing norms and encouraging store visits by appointments, we welcome you with big hearts. I truly miss being there. Praying for positivity and love for all.” - Manish Malhotra

Later, on the occasion of Eid, Manish Malhotra also revealed that they have also decided to open the Hyderabad Flagship store. The timings of the store will also be from 11 am to 5 pm. Sharing about this, Manish Malhotra ensured that all safety and security measures will be taken in the shop:

Sabyasachi reopens as well

Sabyasachi also took to their Instagram to share that the Delhi store will be reopening for operations. However, Sabyasachi announced that for the well-being of their customers and associates, they will be offering only phone and WhatsApp video consultations. The customers were asked to connect from 12 pm to 5 pm. A list of numbers is given, specific to the need of the person. Here is the announcement:

The coronavirus lockdown has led to the closure of many businesses and companies, which also includes that fashion industry. The Bollywood film industry has also come to a halt. Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi's reopening of stores could be a step towards going back to normalcy.

