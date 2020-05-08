Marilyn Monroe’s Simple And Effective Beauty Routine Revealed In A Rare Document

Marilyn Monroe is ‘the most beautiful woman ever to exist’ as reiterated by her massive following over all these decades. The actress, singer, dancer and model did everything a 21st-century actress wishes to do. As per reports, many fans wonder, how the stunning Some Like It Hot actress managed to maintain her beauty for as long as her career lasted. A recent viral video shed some light on the beauty routine of the actress. From ‘what not to eat to before bed-time routine’, everything was mentioned in the document in the viral video.

Instructions of Marilyn Monroe’s beauty secrets revealed

In the video shared on Make-up Museum account, one can see the prescriptions for Marilyn Monroe by Dr Erno Laszlo. The doctor was reported to be an expert at scientific cosmetology. He not only prescribed Marilyn what to apply and when to apply but also how to apply. The document mentions what product to be applied before bed-time or before a grand evening. The document is kept inside a glass case at the Pink Jungle: 1950 Make-up in America exhibition. It can be traced back to March 17, 1959.

Check out the viral video, where an exhibitioner is showing off the document preserved since the 50s of Marilyn Monroe's skincare routine

Several followers of the account reacted to the simply amusing beauty schedule that Marilyn Monroe followed

Snippet Credits: Make-up Museum's photos in IG

