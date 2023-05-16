Martha Stewart, 82, Makes History As Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

Martha Stewart has been making waves in the fashion world, as she has become the oldest cover model in the history of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The 81-year-old icon has graced one of the four covers for the 2023 issue, and she looks nothing short of amazing. With a smile on her face, she has set an example that beauty is not confined by age.

Stewart has been an inspiration to many over the years, and this latest achievement further solidifies her position as a role model. Her secret to looking this great is not some magic potion but rather a healthy lifestyle. She prepares for her shoots by doing pilates three times a week, and this helps her to stay fit and healthy. She also mentioned in an interview with The New York Times that "If I'm feeling good enough physically and mentally to do such a thing, I'm up for it." This is an essential message for all of us to remember that our health, both physical and mental, plays a crucial role in how we feel about ourselves.

Furthermore, Martha Stewart’s success story can inspire anyone, regardless of age, to keep pursuing their dreams. At 81, she has authored over 99 books, launched her own magazine, restaurant, podcast and television programs. She has remained relevant in the entertainment industry, and her work continues to inspire and educate millions around the world.

Stewart’s cover appearance sends a message of empowerment to all women, that we can age gracefully and we should embrace our bodies in all stages of life. She shared on her official Twitter handle that she hoped her cover inspires people to challenge themselves to try new things, and we could not agree more. Overall, Martha Stewart’s appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2023 serves as a reminder that we can challenge ourselves, no matter our age. Let us take inspiration from her and stay motivated to keep pushing ourselves towards our goals. Age is just a number, and with a healthy lifestyle and a positive outlook, we can achieve anything we set our minds to.