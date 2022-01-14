Masaba Gupta Announces Tie-up With Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail On Festive Occasion

India is celebrating numerous festivals, known by different names and traditions in various parts of the country, on Friday. Apart from participating in religious rituals, preparing special delicacies and spending time with their near and dear ones, there is also a common norm of sharing a good news on festive occasions. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta had one to share on the day by announcing her new endeavour.

She announced that she has collaborated with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited over multiple segments in the lifestyle and fashion categories. The designer conveyed her good wishes to her followers with the latest step of her career on the festive occasion. While Masaba might be known more for her fashion designs, the collaboration will also include cosmetics, personal care and more.

Masaba Gupta announces partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

In a joint statement by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, and House of Masaba, India's leading fashion company shared that it was partnering with India's leading designer. The collaboration will be for a 'gen-next focused fashion and lifestyle business' under popular and contemporary brand of Masaba Gupta.

The collaboration is aimed at launching a 'young, aspirational and digital-led porfolio' targeting the affordable luxury segment in fashion, beauty and accessories segements.

Masaba Gupta opened up on the collaboration, "As a young, homegrown brand, I am delighted to partner with ABRFL to further solidify the House of Masaba into a 360-degree global lifestyle brand of the future. Inspired by the ever-evolving, India-Proud Gen Z consumer, the brand will introduce multiple product extensions bringings Cosmetcs, Personal Care, Athleisure & Home Decor to its portfolio. "With this partnership, I also look forward to creating immersive experiences for our target audience, that is already engaged in virtual mediums today and is driving the industry's evolution to the Metaverse,"' the designer, who is the daughter of actor Neena Gupta and legendary cricketer Vivian Richards, said.

In her caption of the post, Masaba shared that she was a welcoming a 'new chapter' at her company as the 'seasons change'. Terming it an 'auspicious day', she wished everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Bhogi.