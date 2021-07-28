Masaba Gupta's Label 'House Of Masaba' Turns 12; Designer Pens Note On Her Journey

Masaba Gupta is one of the prolific Indian fashion designers who runs her own label named, House of Masaba. As her label recently completed 12 years, she went into nostalgia and reminisced the old days by sharing pictures from her shows with all her fans on social media. She even revealed what made her pass through her good and bad days to which several fans and celebrity artists extended their love and good wishes to her and her label.

House of Masaba completes 12 years

Masaba Gupta recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of photos that depicted her 12 years of journey as a fashion designer. In the first picture, she can be seen bowing to the audience her show while the next few pictures consisted of glimpses where popular celebrities namely Alia Bhatt, Shradhha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Athiya Shetty, and others became her showstoppers.

In the caption, she revealed how she made her debut in the fashion industry at the age of 19 and wrote, “My label @houseofmasaba turns 12 today. The first image is from my debut show as a 19year old. 12 years of smiles, joy, fear, failure, success, wanting to quit & wanting to never give up. All In the same breath. I wish I had 12 lessons to share with you about creating a brand and all that comes with it. I don’t. But I do have one and it works for the good days & the bad days! - ‘Be disciplined about what you do and how you do it’.” Stating further about how discipline played a major role in her life, she added, “I don’t think I’m half as talented as many of my contemporaries out there, but I make up for what I lack in talent, with hard work.’ Your discipline and your hard work is your ammunition,use it well. And wish me a happy fucking birthday for ALL the stress induced acne this brand has given me.”

Masaba Gupta received numerous wishes from her fans as well as other popular celebrity artists. Actor Dia Mirza congratulated her through the comments section and wrote ‘What an incredible journey so far ❤ so proud of you! Keep shining girl’, while others, including Shreya Dhanwantary, Eisha Chopra, Neeti Mohan, and more congratulated her on this achievement. Many fans also dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express their amazement at Masaba’s achievement. Take a look at some of the reactions to Masaba Gupta’s Instagram post.

IMAGE: MASABA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM