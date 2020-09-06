Eye Makeup Tutorial List By The Jenners And Kardashians That Are Are Mask-friendly

At this point of time in quarantine, many women are facing a dilemma of whether they should apply makeup or go bare face. With masks becoming a mandatory part of everyone's daily routine, many women are confused as to how to apply makeup without it getting smudged and ruined by the facemask. Thus, here are some videos of the Kardashians that people can check out for some quick eye makeup tutorials:

Eye makeup routines by the Kardashians

Now that wearing a mask has become mandatory, one needs to know which part of the face should be highlighted while applying makeup. When one applies different layers of foundation, concealer, and the list goes on, the mask usually rubs on the face and makeup tends to fade away.

Patrick Ta in a video with Kim Kardashian gives a makeup tutorial as to how to do a sunkissed bronze eye makeup look. He keeps Kim's look softer than usual. He focuses more on the highlighter for the sunkissed look and highlighting Kim's cheekbones. He applies an eye pencil under her eyes to enhance her waterline. Take a look at the complete eye makeup tutorial :

Kylie Jenner's 2019 video features makeup artist Ariel Tejada. They've showcased a bronze shaded palette, a purple one and a burgundy one. The tutorial has three eye makeup looks including the three palettes from Kylie Cosmetics. One can easily create these looks with other inexpensive palettes of varied brands. Take a look:

Kylie Jenner, in another video, shows a quick eye makeup tutorial that she applies during her tours. She keeps her face makeup nude. She starts applying a brown shade as her base for eyelids. She adds a pink shade on the insides of her eyelid and blends both the shades. She has applied a winged liner and mascara. Here's the eye makeup tutorial:

Kylie Jenner's next is a bronze eye makeup look. Makeup artist Hrush starts by applying a golden shade on the edges of Kylie's eyelids. She uses shades like grey to give shadows and a glittery bronze. These eye makeup tutorials are a big-time saviour when people have to go out wearing masks but still want to look glamourous. Take a look: