Maskne Causes And Cure: Everything You Need To Know About This Latest Acne Issue

Due to the ongoing widespread of COVID-19 in the country, people are advised compulsorily to wear masks before the step outside of the house. Even though these anti-coronavirus masks are used on a daily basis by the majority of the population, the spike in the number of corona positive cases is increasing at a fast pace each day.

Latest skincare problem which has been observed recently due to the extensive usage of surgical masks is the sudden occurrence of acne on the face, especially the chin area. This acne issue is now being termed "Maskne". To know more about Maskne and, how to cure skin acne caused by masks keep reading ahead.

What is Maskne?

The number of people facing acne, fungal infections, and other pimple related issues like eczema has enormously increased in the nation in recent time. This is because of the extensive usage of surgical masks for a prolonged number of hours. Surgical masks should be disposed of after one usage, but some individuals tend to wear the same masks over and over again.

This causes acne, as the already used mask has absorbed bacteria present in the air once. Every time you use the old mask the bacteria and fungus count increase and accumulates leading to skin issues like chronic or sudden acne. This acne issue evolved by the prolonged utilization of surgical masks is called Maskne.

But, Maskne is not restricted to one-time wearable masks. Even if you are wearing re-usable masks, that means you wash a mask post every usage. However, still, you could be exposed to Maskne. The reason is wearing your re-usable masks several times, wearing it very righty, or wearing a mask on heavy makeup. Due to the lack of good cross ventilation, the bacteria tend to stay in the mask causing skin irritation, redness, and acne. Also, if you work for a long number of hours, then wearing the same mask for such long hours can easily become a breeding ground for bacteria or any fungus. This further aggravates acne. Thus changing masks in a span of few hours or using breathable masks is advisable.

How to cure Skin Acne

In order to cure skin acne or in the current scenario, Maskne, wearing breathable masks is an ideal option. Also, in case you are wearing re-usable masks, then make sure that you are in a surrounding where cross-ventilation is good. Preferably opt for made up of cotton fabric in order to prevent Maskne.

Another tip you must keep in mind when considering how to cure skin acne remedies is, no usage of makeup. Wearing heavy makeup with masks leads to clogged pores and acne, especially in monsoons. Thus, completely avoid wearing any makeup. A basic matte moisturiser or sunscreen block is all you need. Wash your face with a neem-based facewash or a mild facial cleaner minimum thrice a day. By doing this you will not only eradicate the possibility of Maskne but also help fight oily skin and clogged pores.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

