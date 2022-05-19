Quick links:
Image: Masoom Minawala
Touted as one of the biggest fashion influencers in the country, Masoom Minawala represented India for the third consecutive year at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The Global Influencer and entrepreneur also took home the Most Authentic Fashion Influencer award at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards 2022 held in Cannes. Strong in her aim to support and represent Indian fashion designers on the global platform, the influencer turned heads at the event.
On the first day, she grabbed attention with her bright pink monotone pink Valentino ensemble. On the second day, Minawala donned an Anaita Shroff Adajania ensemble for her appearance at India Pavillion. On the red carpet, the influencer kept the pink theme strong and made a bold entry in Yousef Akbar's gown.
In an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network, Masoom Minawala candidly talked about representing India at the Cannes Film Festival for the third time, her skincare routine and her diet amidst a hectic lifestyle.
It has always been a pleasure to represent India at the Cannes Film Festival but this time it definitely was really special. All in all, this year’s Cannes and India pavilion gave the world a glimpse of how we are the land of storytellers through our fashion, art, and cinematic experiences.
The scale at which Indian designers have grown on the red carpets of Cannes as well as other events has been tremendously wholesome.
I just drink a lot of water and ensure that I get as much sleep as possible.
I am someone who believes in movement and intuitive eating, you'll never really see me going to the gym regularly but I love dancing so that is one thing that helps me stay active.
I have always believed that the one unique thing about the creator economy is that it is a space that is welcoming and appreciative of your individuality, whether that is in terms of personal style, your voice-opinions, or your content and as long as you find a way to stay true to yourself, your brand is bound to attract a niche and flourish.
I love it! I am personally drawn to designers who can strike the perfect balance between the intricacy of Indian fashion and with undertones of contemporary trends.
Masoom Minawala, this year, became the first Indian content creator to walk the runway at Milan Fashion Week as the show stopper for designer Vaishali S. She is also a proud member of Women India Chamber Commerce & Industry (WICCI), India-Austria Bilateral Business Council and now is in partnership with UN Women by becoming a Generation Equality Ally.