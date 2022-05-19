Touted as one of the biggest fashion influencers in the country, Masoom Minawala represented India for the third consecutive year at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The Global Influencer and entrepreneur also took home the Most Authentic Fashion Influencer award at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards 2022 held in Cannes. Strong in her aim to support and represent Indian fashion designers on the global platform, the influencer turned heads at the event.

On the first day, she grabbed attention with her bright pink monotone pink Valentino ensemble. On the second day, Minawala donned an Anaita Shroff Adajania ensemble for her appearance at India Pavillion. On the red carpet, the influencer kept the pink theme strong and made a bold entry in Yousef Akbar's gown.

Masoom Minawala spills the beans on her skin care routine, diet & representing India at Cannes 2022

In an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network, Masoom Minawala candidly talked about representing India at the Cannes Film Festival for the third time, her skincare routine and her diet amidst a hectic lifestyle.

1. How does it feel to represent India for the third year at the Cannes Film Festival?

It has always been a pleasure to represent India at the Cannes Film Festival but this time it definitely was really special. All in all, this year’s Cannes and India pavilion gave the world a glimpse of how we are the land of storytellers through our fashion, art, and cinematic experiences.

2. How would you describe the growth of Indian designers over the years on global platforms?

The scale at which Indian designers have grown on the red carpets of Cannes as well as other events has been tremendously wholesome.

3. Can you share any specific beauty/Skin care routine that you religiously follow?

I just drink a lot of water and ensure that I get as much sleep as possible.

4. Considering your busy schedule and up-and-moving lifestyle, how do you incorporate time to stay physically healthy?

I am someone who believes in movement and intuitive eating, you'll never really see me going to the gym regularly but I love dancing so that is one thing that helps me stay active.

5. You have over a million followers on social media and a sprawling fanbase amongst youth who are inspired by your fashion, do you have any advice for young aspiring fashion bloggers/vloggers who are finding their footing in the digital world?

I have always believed that the one unique thing about the creator economy is that it is a space that is welcoming and appreciative of your individuality, whether that is in terms of personal style, your voice-opinions, or your content and as long as you find a way to stay true to yourself, your brand is bound to attract a niche and flourish.

6. What do you feel about experimental fashion? Especially the fusion of western and traditional attires?

I love it! I am personally drawn to designers who can strike the perfect balance between the intricacy of Indian fashion and with undertones of contemporary trends.

Masoom Minawala, this year, became the first Indian content creator to walk the runway at Milan Fashion Week as the show stopper for designer Vaishali S. She is also a proud member of Women India Chamber Commerce & Industry (WICCI), India-Austria Bilateral Business Council and now is in partnership with UN Women by becoming a Generation Equality Ally.

