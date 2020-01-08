Mehendi Lovers Can Use These Tips And Secrets To Make Henna Darker

The wedding season is something that everyone looks forward to attending. And when it comes to Indian weddings, the functions are celebrated with vigour and zeal, and you just cannot stop falling in love with it.

Be it the sangeet or Haldi, every function you attend you get to learn something more about the wedding. And one such function that is most loved amongst the rest is the Mehendi ceremony.

The Mehendi ceremony is considered to be a big part of the wedding festivities, and every bride is very excited to get the beautiful henna design drawn on her hands. Whether you are a bride-to-be or not, most girls love mehndi. And after calmly sitting through the application, it is natural to want a bold and dark mehndi that stands out from everyone else’s.

However, many girls are clueless about how to make henna darker. And if you are someone who has the same worry, then fear not, because there are a few mehendi secrets that you could use on how to make henna darker.

Opt for a chemical-free Mehendi

When it comes to selecting the right Mehendi, always opt for using natural henna as it not only lasts longer, but the colour is darker, and it beautifully highlights the intricate design on your hands.

Say hello to Eucalyptus oil

It is the most common tip on how to darken Mehendi. Before you start applying mehendi, rub some eucalyptus oil on your hands and feet. The application of this oil will help in giving the henna a dark colour.

Lemon and Sugar is always a yes-yes

This is the most common trick that has been used for ages to darken the henna. To make this mixture in a bowl, mix some sugar with lemon juice and use a cotton ball to apply it on your hands and feet after the henna dries up. You could also apply it after washing off the Mehendi.

Have patience and do not blow dry your Mehendi

After you apply the application, you often become restless to see the colour of the henna but come what may avoid using blow-dry to dry your mehendi. By blow-drying, it can lead to bleeding of the mehendi and ruin the design, and you might not want that to happen, especially when your big day is just around the corner.

