Apart from the glitz and glamour that the best of Hollywood had to offer at this year’s Met Gala, the event also made headlines for the political statements and activism on the red carpet. This year’s theme of the fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute was ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,’ leaving plenty of room for interpretation.

Many celebrities conveyed their messages through fashion, donning statements on their sleeves (or a gown train). Here’s a list -

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

New York congresswoman AOC attended the gala wearing a full length white gown with ‘Tax the Rich’ written on its back in bold, red letters. Cortez told AP that her dress was about “having a real conversation about fairness and equity in our system” and added how it related to the debate over the budget reconciliation bill.

“We’re talking about providing working families with child care, health care, and meeting the climate crisis at the scale that it deserves,” she said.

Billie Eilish

The 19-year-old singer’s huge peach ball gown highlights her activism for animal rights. According to the New York Times, she agreed to wear Oscar de la Renta on a condition that the designers would no longer use fur.

She said it was ‘shocking that wearing fur isn't completely outlawed at this point in 2021,’ telling the NYT, ‘I'm honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter.’

Cara Delevingne:

The model walked the Met Gala 2021 red carpet wearing a white bulletproof vest with the phrase ‘Peg the Patriarchy’ written out front - designed by Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri. Upon seeing the final outfit, Delevingne was reportedly emotional. “I nearly burst into tears; I felt so grateful. It’s my most simple Met piece, but it saysgot it all for itself,” she told Vogue.

Dan Levy:

Collaborating with Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson, Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy created a custom look honouring ‘the resilience and the love and the joy’ of the LGBTQ+ community. Levy and Anderson used the artwork of AIDS activist David Wojnarowicz depicting two men kissing. The outfit also reportedly asked ‘you hear that, dababy?’ at the back.

Megan Rapinoe:

The soccer player made a fashionably patriotic statement in her bright red silk Sergio Hudson pantsuit with a royal blue blouse. She carried a blue marbled clutch reading ‘America’ on one side and ‘In Gay We Trust’ on the other.

Nikkie de Jager:

The YouTuber who goes by the name Nikkie Tutortials paid tribute to activist and drag queen Marsha P. Johnson by wearing a ‘pay it no mind’ sash, pointing out Marsha's motto on gender and identity. Nikkie, who came out as transgender last year, was also inspired by the costumes of Midsommar for the Gala.



