Met Gala 2023: 11 Best Dressed Male Celebs

Men at MET Gala stepped up their fashion game this year as celebs like Lil Nas X brought something new to the table ditching the plain black tuxedos.
Pedro Pascal wore a red overcoat with matching shirt. He paired it with black shorts and a tie.
Latin singer Bad Bunny gave plain old tuxedo a twist with rose detailing in sleeves and a cape.
GOT7 Jackson Wang looked dapper in quintessential Karl Lagerfeld style with an all-black ensemble, gloves, sunglasses and dyed hair.
Nick Jonas accompanied Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet in a black leather jacket, white shirt and pants.