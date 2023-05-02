Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: 11 Best Dressed Male Celebs

Men at MET Gala stepped up their fashion game this year. Celebs like Bad Bunny brought something new to the table ditching the plain black tuxedos. 

Fashion
 
| Written By
Anjali Negi
MET
1/11
AP

Men at MET Gala stepped up their fashion game this year as celebs like Lil Nas X brought something new to the table ditching the plain black tuxedos. 

MET
2/11
AP

Pedro Pascal wore a red overcoat with matching shirt. He paired it with black shorts and a tie. 

MET
3/11
AP

Jared Leto came dressed up as Karl Lagerfield's pet cat Choupette. 

MET
4/11
AP

Elite star Manu Rios turned up in an all-black ensemble teamed with a cape. 

MET
5/11
AP

Latin singer Bad Bunny gave plain old tuxedo a twist with rose detailing in sleeves and a cape. 

MET
6/11
AP

Model Alton Mason gave a tribute to Karl's Chanel brides with this bridal couture. 

MET
7/11
AP

Burna Boy wore a blue-and-black ord set with a trail. 

MET
8/11
AP

GOT7 Jackson Wang looked dapper in quintessential Karl Lagerfeld style with an all-black ensemble, gloves, sunglasses and dyed hair. 

MET
9/11
AP

Rami Malek kept it simple in a white vest and trousers. 

MET
10/11
AP

Nick Jonas accompanied Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet in a black leather jacket, white shirt and pants. 

MET
11/11
AP

Robert Pattinson posed with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in blue suit. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Met Gala 2023: Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Chloe Fineman grace the red carpet

Met Gala 2023: Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Chloe Fineman grace the red carpet
Met Gala 2023: When Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Chastain stole the show in headgears

Met Gala 2023: When Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Chastain stole the show in headgears