Met Gala 2023: 5 Times Zendaya Served High Fashion On The Red Carpet

In 2015, Zendaya made her Met Gala debut wearing a Fausto Puglisi gown featuring a plunging black V-neckline and a circular red satin skirt.
In 2016, Zendaya slayed the red carpet wearing a sleek and modern slinky nude Michael Kors dress, a sequin one-shoulder outfit featuring a high-neck and one-long sleeve.
In 2017, Zendaya opted for a gorgeous off-the-shoulder patterned Dolce & Gabbana dress with a tight bodice and a long poofy skirt that trailed behind.
In 2018, Zendaya made headlines for her Joan of Arc-inspired Versace gown. Her metallic silver dress was made to look like armour, complete with a thigh-high slit and multiple cutouts.