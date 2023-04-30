Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: 5 Times Zendaya Served High Fashion On The Red Carpet

Zendaya's memorable Met Gala looks include a plunging black Fausto Pulgisi gown, a sleek nude Michael Kors dress, and a Cinderella-inspired Tommy Hilfiger gown.

| Written By
Simple Vishwakarma
Zendaya
1/5
Source: AP

In 2015, Zendaya made her Met Gala debut wearing a Fausto Puglisi gown featuring a plunging black V-neckline and a circular red satin skirt. 

Zendaya
2/5
Source: AP

In 2016, Zendaya slayed the red carpet wearing a sleek and modern slinky nude Michael Kors dress, a sequin one-shoulder outfit featuring a high-neck and one-long sleeve. 

Zendaya
3/5
Source: @zendaya/instagram

In 2017, Zendaya opted for a gorgeous off-the-shoulder patterned Dolce & Gabbana dress with a tight bodice and a long poofy skirt that trailed behind. 

Zendaya
4/5
Source: AP

In 2018, Zendaya made headlines for her Joan of Arc-inspired Versace gown. Her metallic silver dress was made to look like armour, complete with a thigh-high slit and multiple cutouts. 

Zendaya
5/5
Source: AP

In 2019, Zendaya's most memorable Met Gala look was a homage to Cinderella in a light-up Tommy Hilfiger gown that transformed from blue to pink with the flick of a wand. 

