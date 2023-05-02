Met Gala 2023: Emma Chamberlain, Emily Ratajkowski Serve Fashionable Looks

The Met red carpet has rolled out this year with the first Monday in May. Emma Chamberlain and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted making their way in towards the coveted Met steps. Both were dressed in blush blue tones.

Emma arrives at the Met



Emma Chamberlain appeared excited as she walked out in to the sea of paparazzi awaiting the celebrity sightings. Chamberlain's look for the big night featured a columbia blue crop jacket with white piping paired with a matching A-line skirt with a slit running up the thigh. The YouTube star was evidently going for a glam preppy look as she paired her silver stilettos with calf-high socks. A matching headband tied the look together. The video shows Emma walking out of the revolving doors on to the red carpet as she is escorted by security. She smiled at the cameras and waved before she made her way ahead.

Emma Chamberlain on her way to the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/eFxYYtcCBr — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 1, 2023

Emily arrives at the Met



Emily Ratajkowski also appeared to have gone the blush blue route in a fit and flare gown. The body of the gown features geometric patterns running down her torso. The gown progresses on to a frayed tulle with a slight train. Emily opts for dark cat eye makeup and a slick voluminous ponytail to complete her look. Emily appeared to have help at hand arranging the tulle train of her gown before she commenced her climb up the coveted Met museum steps.

Emily Ratajkowski on her way to the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/7gsGdVlEFN — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 1, 2023

The Met Gala will be honouring Karl Lagerfeld this year by centering their exhibition around the fashion visionary's extensive work in the industry. The theme is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. Celebrities and fashion houses will be attending the massive fundraising ball, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, donning and presenting their own interpretations of the theme at hand.