Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: Irina Shayk To Cara Delevingne, Worst-dressed Celebs At Met Gala 2022

Ahead of this year's Met Gala, here is taking a look at celebrity appearances which completely missed the mark for the Guilded Glamour theme from last year.

Fashion
 
| Written By
Aalokitaa Basu
Cara Delevingne
1/10
caradelevingne/Instagram

The Dior drummer boy suit in Christmas red failed to have any sartorial impact at the Met red carpet. Cara golden armour bodice and glam walking stick also did not do much to save the look.

Irina Shayk
2/10
irinashayk/Instagram

Irina Shayk came zipped in black leather for last year's Met Gala. The Burberry number my have made a strong case for androgynous dressing but failed to tick the boxes for the Guilded Glamour theme.

Amy Schumer
3/10
chloe/Instagram

Amy Schumer's Choe trench coat gown and oversized frames were too casual for the extravagant Met night last year.

Tommy Dorfman
4/10
tommy.dorfman/Instagram

The Christopher Kane gown in seaweed green missed the mark even as the golden caging was a nod in the direction of gulded glamour. Tommy Dorfman's elbow-length gloves too could not save the look. 

Emma Corrin
5/10
emmalouisecorrin/Instagram

Emma Corrin's Miu Miu ensemble featured a chequered double-breasted coat along topped off with a rather tall magician's hat. The elf shoes added to the bizareness of the look. 

Jessie Buckley
6/10
AP

The pinstriped suit in itself could have made an understandable androgynous statement. However, Jessie Buckley's poorly drawn fake moustache and overwhelming hat threw the look off balance.

Wendi Murdoch
7/10
giambattistavalliparis/Instagram

A regular at the Met, Wendy Murdoch's Giambattista Valli gown largely missed the mark, as she appeared shrouded in a sea of pale pink ostrich feathers. 

Eileen Gu
8/10
eileengu/Instagram

Despite the Louis Vuitton tag, the best way to describe Eileen Gu's look for the Met last year, is underwhelming. 

Erykah Badu
9/10
erykahbadu/Instagram

Erykah Badu's towering hat sure did make a statement, but the floor length-beaded tassels and excessive patchwork took away any merit the look may have scored. 

Isabelle Boemeke
10/10
isabelleboemeke/Instagram

The overwhelming piped fur in shiny golden could have worked on Isabelle Boemeke, but the peplum corset in latex made for a confusing look for the Met. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Met Gala 2023: Most stylish celebrity couples at the 2022 Met Gala

Met Gala 2023: Most stylish celebrity couples at the 2022 Met Gala
A look at Cara Delevingne's most daring looks ahead of MET Gala 2023

A look at Cara Delevingne's most daring looks ahead of MET Gala 2023