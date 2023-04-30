Met Gala 2023: Irina Shayk To Cara Delevingne, Worst-dressed Celebs At Met Gala 2022

Quick links:
The Dior drummer boy suit in Christmas red failed to have any sartorial impact at the Met red carpet. Cara golden armour bodice and glam walking stick also did not do much to save the look.
Irina Shayk came zipped in black leather for last year's Met Gala. The Burberry number my have made a strong case for androgynous dressing but failed to tick the boxes for the Guilded Glamour theme.
Amy Schumer's Choe trench coat gown and oversized frames were too casual for the extravagant Met night last year.
The Christopher Kane gown in seaweed green missed the mark even as the golden caging was a nod in the direction of gulded glamour. Tommy Dorfman's elbow-length gloves too could not save the look.
Emma Corrin's Miu Miu ensemble featured a chequered double-breasted coat along topped off with a rather tall magician's hat. The elf shoes added to the bizareness of the look.
The pinstriped suit in itself could have made an understandable androgynous statement. However, Jessie Buckley's poorly drawn fake moustache and overwhelming hat threw the look off balance.
A regular at the Met, Wendy Murdoch's Giambattista Valli gown largely missed the mark, as she appeared shrouded in a sea of pale pink ostrich feathers.
Despite the Louis Vuitton tag, the best way to describe Eileen Gu's look for the Met last year, is underwhelming.
Erykah Badu's towering hat sure did make a statement, but the floor length-beaded tassels and excessive patchwork took away any merit the look may have scored.