MET Gala 2023: Just Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner attended the Met Gala 2023 fashion event together and posed for the cameras in their designer ensembles.

Kardashian-Jenner family
Image: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian wore a warm-tone gown embellished with pearls from head to toe. The pearls were a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's fashion legacy. 

Kardashian-Jenner family
Image: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim's custom-made outfit had 50,000 freshwater pearls. Her ensemble had a corset top and a draped skirt.

Kardashian-Jenner family
Image: @arkangel/Instagram

Kylie Jenner stunned in a two-toned gown at the Met Gala 2023.  She also added a cover-up to honour the renowned designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Kardashian-Jenner family
Image: @arkangel/Instagram

Kylie's asymmetric outfit featured a thigh-high slit and her robe comprised of red and baby blue colours.

Kardashian-Jenner family
Image: @thewallgroup/Instagram

Kendall Jenner walked down the Met Gala stairs in a sequinned black bodysuit by designer Marc Jacobs. The model paired her outfit with platform heels.

Kardashian-Jenner family
Image: AP

Kendall's ensemble featured trailing sleeves and a sequinned white collar. She opted for a smokey-eye makeup.

