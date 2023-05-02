MET Gala 2023: Just Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Quick links:
Kim Kardashian wore a warm-tone gown embellished with pearls from head to toe. The pearls were a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's fashion legacy.
Kim's custom-made outfit had 50,000 freshwater pearls. Her ensemble had a corset top and a draped skirt.
Kylie Jenner stunned in a two-toned gown at the Met Gala 2023. She also added a cover-up to honour the renowned designer Karl Lagerfeld.
Kylie's asymmetric outfit featured a thigh-high slit and her robe comprised of red and baby blue colours.
Kendall Jenner walked down the Met Gala stairs in a sequinned black bodysuit by designer Marc Jacobs. The model paired her outfit with platform heels.