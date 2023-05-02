MET Gala 2023: Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Other Celebs In Classy And Timeless Black

Quick links:
Margot Robbie wore a black one-shouldered gown that featured a see-through corset with gold chain-woven straps. The Barbie actor's ensemble had a sweetheart neckline.
Serena Williams announced her second pregnancy at the Met Gala 2023. The tennis star wore an elegant Gucci evening gown at the fashion event.
Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce attended the Met Gala 2023 in black outfits. The two complemented each other on the red carpet.
Karlie Kloss graced was spotted outside The Mark Hotel in New York in her black bodycon gown. She accessorised her outfit with pearls.
Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann looked colour-coordinated at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet. They wore black outfits with intricate details.
Erin Lim stunned in a black evening gown with a long trail. She opted for a sleek bun adorned with flowers.
Jared Leto marked his appearance at the Met Gala by dressing as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette. Later, he slipped into a black outfit teamed with a cape.
Maude Apatow wore a black cutout gown with silver detailing around the waist at the Met Gala 2023. She posed with Olivia Wilde and others.
Phoebe Bridgers posed with Emily at the Met Gala red carpet in a black plunging neckline gown. Her gown had pearl encrusted on it.