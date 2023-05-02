Last Updated:

MET Gala 2023: Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Other Celebs In Classy And Timeless Black

Several celebrities including Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Rita Ora, and Phoebe Bridgers, among others stunned in black ensembles at the Met Gala 2023.

Fashion
 
| Written By
Anjali Choudhury
Met Gala 2023
1/10
Image: AP

Margot Robbie wore a black one-shouldered gown that featured a see-through corset with gold chain-woven straps. The Barbie actor's ensemble had a sweetheart neckline.

Met Gala 2023
2/10
Image: AP

Serena Williams announced her second pregnancy at the Met Gala 2023. The tennis star wore an elegant Gucci evening gown at the fashion event. 

Met Gala 2023
3/10
Image: AP

Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce attended the Met Gala 2023 in black outfits. The two complemented each other on the red carpet. 

Met Gala 2023
4/10
Image: AP

Karlie Kloss graced was spotted outside The Mark Hotel in New York in her black bodycon gown. She accessorised her outfit with pearls.

Met Gala 2023
5/10
Image: AP

Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann looked colour-coordinated at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet. They wore black outfits with intricate details.

Met Gala 2023
6/10
Image: AP

Erin Lim stunned in a black evening gown with a long trail. She opted for a sleek bun adorned with flowers.

Met Gala 2023
7/10
Image: AP

Jared Leto marked his appearance at the Met Gala by dressing as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette. Later, he slipped into a black outfit teamed with a cape.

Met Gala 2023
8/10
Image: AP

Maude Apatow wore a black cutout gown with silver detailing around the waist at the Met Gala 2023. She posed with Olivia Wilde and others.

Met Gala 2023
9/10
Image: AP

Phoebe Bridgers posed with Emily at the Met Gala red carpet in a black plunging neckline gown. Her gown had pearl encrusted on it.

Met Gala 2023
10/10
Image: AP

Rita Ora attended the Met Gala with Taika Waititi in a sheer black gown. He ensemble had a long trail.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Met Gala 2023: 5 times Zendaya served high fashion on the red carpet

Met Gala 2023: 5 times Zendaya served high fashion on the red carpet
Met Gala 2023: Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Chloe Fineman grace the red carpet

Met Gala 2023: Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Chloe Fineman grace the red carpet