Met Gala 2023: OIivia Wilde, Margaret Zhang Turn Up In Same Karl Lagerfeld 'violin Dress'

Met Gala is known for giving the celebrities an opportunity to put their best fashion foot forward. This year, the Met Ball saw the stars from all walks of life turn up in black and white outfits in the honour of Karl Lagerfled's fashion legacy. In a small mix up, or rather coincidence, Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang, who were among the 400 guests at the Met, turned up in similar outfits. The differentiating factors were the colours and their respective styling.

Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde and Vogue China Editor-in-Chief Margaret Zhang walked the Met Gala red carpet in incredibly similar dresses, but in different shades. Dubbed as the 'violin dress', the outfit was designed by Karl Lagerfeld in 1983. It was re-worn by Chloë Sevigny in 2013. At this year's met, Zhang and Wilde wore the same dress, with minor differences, and netizens could not help but notice the similarities.

Olivia Wilde wears Chloé dress to Met Gala

Olivia Wilde wore a back version of the cocktail dress designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Chloé. Designer Gabriela Hearst, told Vogue about the look, “There was something quite timeless that we could bring back to the Met Gala in 2023. We made it a gala dress instead of a cocktail dress, and I think it worked beautifully.”

It was uncertain whether Zhang's outfit was from Chloé as she did not pose on the red carpet with the team of designers. She styled her outfit with black sunglasses and electric blue hair. Her outfit also had a long train and golden detailing on the hem. It also featured a fuller skirt than Olivia's narrower hem.

Social media users reacted to this wild coincidence on the Met Gala red carpet of celebrities wearing the same outfits. While many wondered if Zhang and Wilde were in the know how of each other's look, some made memes on this mix up. After the Met Gala wound up, Wilde was snapped at an after party, where she turned up in a sheer dress.