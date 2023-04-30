Met Gala 2023: Prabal Gurung Shares Throwback Photo With Michelle Yeoh, Camila Cabello

Designer Prabal Gurung, who has dressed up many popular celebs for the Met Gala red carpet, took to social media to share a throwback snap with some of the attendees from last year's ceremony. In the star-studded monochrome snap, Gurung posed with Ashley Park, Camila Cabello, Denée Benton, Grace Elizabeth, Quannah Chasinghorse, Michelle Yeoh and Mindy Kaling. This image has raised anticipation for the red carpet this year.

In the photo from last year's Met Gala, all celebrities Gurung shared the frame with were dressed in his designs. Like every year, fans of the fashion event can expect to see Gurung's designs being worn by celebs from all walks of life. The Nepali-American designer captioned his throwback post, "Throwback Teaser. Last year’s Met Gala (sic)," and tagged all those in the photos.

Alia Bhatt to walk the Met Gala red carpet

This year, one of Prabal Gurung's muses is Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress will be making her red carpet debut at fashion's biggest event. Other Indian celebs who are expected at the Met this year are Priyanka Chopra, who has confirmed her presence. Meanwhile, Alia and Gurung have collaborated previously as well. Ahead of jetting off to New York City, Alia shared her excitement about working with Gurung once again, who, in turn, echoed similar feelings.

Met Gala 2023 theme

The date of Met Gala 2023 red carpet will be rolled out on May 1 in New York City. The theme this year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." It is dedicated to the iconic German fashion designer who was a frequent visitor to The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. He passed away in 2019. All guests will pay tribute to him with their outfits and styling.