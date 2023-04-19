Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: Selena Gomez, Donald Trump, Zayn Malik, Celebs Who Won't Attend The Event

The most anticipated fashion event Met Gala 2023 will be held on May 1. Ahead of the event, take a look at the celebrities who won't attend the gala this year. 

| Written By
Hardika Gupta
MET Gala 2023
The most anticipated fashion event MET Gala 2023 will be held on May 1. Ahead of the event, take a look at the celebrities who most likely won't attend the gala this year. 

Donald Trump
Donald Trump: In an earlier interview with James Corden, Anna Wintour said that she will never invite Donald Trump to MET Gala again. 

Tim Gunn
Tim Gunn: Tim Gunn has been banned by Anna Wintour. He was banned after he joked about Wintour getting carried down the stairs at a fashion show by two bodyguards. 

Law Roach
Law Roach: Celebrity stylish Law Roach confirmed that he will not attend MET Gala 2023. 

Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors: Jonathan Majors and his fashion house Valentino "mutually agreed" that he won't attend the event. 

Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart: Lili Reinhart shared that she thinks she won't be invited again to MET Gala as she spoke about Kim Kardashian following a strict diet to fit in a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe. 

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez: Selena Gomez is reportedly not attending the gala this year as she is busy with the filming of her film in Paris. 

Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik: Zayn Malik attended 2016 MET Gala with his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. After the event, he said that the event is not something he would go to again.

Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana: Zoe Saldana will reportedly not attend MET Gala as she is busy shooting for Emila Perez. 

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato: Demi Lovato is reportedly not attending MET Gala as she spoke to Billboard for having a "terrible experience" during the event in 2016. 

Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil is reportedly not been invited too. In October last year, she called out the theme of MET Gala 2023, which celebrates Karl Lagerfeld. 

