Microblading Is New Way To Make Eyebrow Grooming Easier, Read Details

Eyebrow trends in the fashion industry are one of the most followed trends. While makeup does help, it is not a long term solution. Microblading is the new eyebrow technique that is doing rounds lately. It is a technique to fill and reshape brows.

According to Today.com, microblading is a tattoo technique that is used to reshape and fill in brows. This technique is used to draw eyebrow like fine hair where is a gap and allows to modify the shape of the brow as per the needs of the person. The small hair are drawn to look exactly like the original eyebrows.

Microblading is done with the help of a tool which is manually held by the beautician. The tool then seeps in a pigment. This pigment does not penetrate as deep as the tattoo does. It is a semi-permanent treatment. The eyebrows are drawn keeping the facial structure of the customer in mind.

Image credit- Unsplash

Eyebrow tattoo vs microblading

According to Westlakedermatology.com, microblading will give a more natural effect to the eyebrows as compared to eyebrow tattoos. The eyebrows drawn with the help of microblading are very similar to the natural eyebrows. Eyebrow tattoos making the eyebrows look artificial and drawn.

According to Westlakedermatology.com, the ink which is used for drawing normal tattoos on the body is also used for eyebrow tattoos. This ink faded over time and leave a mark behind. This makes the tattoos look discoloured. But microblading uses a special type of pigment that fades down to the original shade of the eyebrows, giving a natural outcome.

According to Westlakedermatology.com, eyebrow tattoos are permanent. This means that once the eyebrow tattoo is done, it is going to permanently stay or lead to colour fading. Microblading is semi-permanent. Once microblading is done, there are opportunities where one can get them retouched.

According to Westlakedermatology.com, as painful and uncomfortable normal tattoos are, eyebrows are far more painful because of its location. The eyebrow is situated in one of the most sensitive areas of the face. Microblading is more comfortable as the eyebrow part is desensitised with the help of lidocaine before the procedure starts.

Microblading can be done at home as well. The kit for the same includes blades, numbing cream, pigment, microblading pens, stencils, measurement tools, healing balms and face masks. There are microblading kits of several branks available online.

Image Credit: Unsplash