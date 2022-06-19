Last Updated:

Milan Fashion Week 2022 Menswear Invoke Nostalgia By Bringing Back Denim, Fringe Designs

The second day of Milan Fashion Week presented a collection of menswear beckoning nostalgia with fur, denim and coats making a comeback on the runway.

Princia Hendriques
On its second day, Saturday, Milan Fashion Week menswear previews invoked nostalgia from their loud designs and soft colours. 

Denim, fringe and chunky rubber slippers displayed at the Fashion week brought back old-school fashion to life. 

Despite the high temperatures in Milan, coats made of leather and fur made stylish appearances on the ramp. 

A model walked the ramp with Fendi men's Spring-Summer 2023 bag featuring fringe design. 

Bucket hats with loud prints dominated the rampwalk in Milan. 

The Dolce & Gabbana men's Spring-Summer 2023 played with loud patterns alongside pastel colours. 

Jackets over abstract-designed shirts were all the rage in Versace men's Spring Summer 2023 in Milan, Italy. 

The model in picture wore an Emporio Armani men's Spring Summer 2023 bringing back the classic men's suit. 

Versace men's Spring Summer 2023 collection also played with contrasting colours at the fashion week. 

Milan fashion houses Fendi, Emporio Armani and Dolce&Gabbana.

