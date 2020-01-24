Minimal Makeup Products To Keep Handy In Your Kit For A Quick Touch-up

Every girl has a few essential makeup products in her bag that she can use on the go. Sometimes it even gets difficult to carry a lot of essential makeup products. And thus, we do have a solution for this, here are the 8 basic makeup products you could easily carry to get a minimal makeup look.

A minimal makeup bag needs these 8 basic products

Moisturiser

One of the most important things to keep in your make up kit is a moisturiser. A moisturiser gives you the perfect amount of coverage. This even changes your skin tone which will help you in blending your make up better.

Concealer

Concealer works like a miracle product. A concealer is used to mask dark circles, age spots, large pores, and other small blemishes visible on the skin. Thus, a concealer is a must-keep in your kit.

Blush

A blush or a powder is just perfect to give your cheeks the right amount of pink.

Mascara

Mascara has the magic to make you look fresh even after you had a tiring day. It also adds volume to your eyes which helps you in looking more attractive. When you apply mascara, do not forget to apply it to your lower lashes too.

Eyeliner

Even if you don’t carry the other makeup products, make sure you carry an eyeliner. You can create a number of looks with a single eyeliner. This can make your eyes look fuller.

Eyebrow powder

While working on your eyes, make sure you work on your eyebrows too. A fluffy pair of eyebrows always gives your face a fresh look. Start with applying eyebrow powder from the end of your brow and then move towards the middle.

Eye Shadow

An eye-shadow can switch your look from an office-look to a party-look. Whether it’s a smokey eye or a simple gold shimmer, an eye shadow can define your entire look.

Lipstick

The most important thing you must-have in your make up kit is definitely a lipstick.

