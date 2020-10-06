Looking For Cues On Minimalism? Take Ideas From Bollywood Stars; Read Here

Marie Kondo is a popular Japanese consulting agent who helps one organise their homes and declutter one's space. She has become famous for her minimalist style and many are looking up to her to change how their casa looks. However, even before she became popular, many Bollywood celebs have been inspired by the minimalist idea. Here's how one can take cues from one's fav Bollywood star on minimalism.

Taapsee Pannu

One can take inspiration from Taapsee Pannu's home if they are thinking about turning their casa into a minimalist space. The actor had recently done up her space with a more European theme keeping the colour scheme mostly white and nude shades. Her furniture and upholstery are also done up in a minimalist fashion with light floral or Indie prints.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

Recently Ankita Konwar defended her husband and herself against a troll who slammed Milind Soman for wearing the same T-Shirt always. Konwar spoke up saying that they are practising minimalist fashion which works towards creating and having clothes and accessories which are bought more to serve an idea rather purpose. Thus, cues for minimalist fashion should be taken from Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is one of those celebs who believe less is more when it comes to makeup. More than often, and even in movies, she is seen wearing less to no makeup. Even Anushka's lipstick shades are kept more natural and towards the nude tone even if her outfit is ultra-glamourous. Moreover, how can one forget her wedding look where she looked so fresh and ethereal in the gorgeous pale pink lehenga and almost no makeup.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is also one of those celebs who seems to practice minimalism when it comes to fashion and clothes. She is often seen wearing casual clothes or light floral dresses. Some times she is also seen donning pastel chikankari kurta sets. Check them out here:

Kajol and Ajay Devgn

These two actors are one of the finest that Bollywood has to offer yet these big stars do not seem to live a life of glamour. Instead of going to parties and enjoying the happening nightlife of Bollywood, Ajay revealed on the sets of a popular chat show that he prefers staying home. On the other hand, Kajol had talked about how she buys stuff from e-commerce websites and also returns them if she does not find them appealing. When the host of the chat show said he had bought her a branded bag, Kajol had questioned him endlessly about its utility. Two of Bollywood's biggest stars thus, in fact, prefer a more minimalist lifestyle.

Image credit: Ankita Konwar Instagram, Ajay Devgn Instagram, Kriti Sanon Instagram