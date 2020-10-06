Looking For Cues On Minimalism? Take Ideas From Bollywood Stars; Read Here

Marie Kondo is a popular Japanese consulting agent who helps one organise their homes and declutter one's space. She has become famous for her minimalist style and many are looking up to her to change how their casa looks. However, even before she became popular, many Bollywood celebs have been inspired by the minimalist idea. Here's how one can take cues from one's fav Bollywood star on minimalism.
One can take inspiration from Taapsee Pannu's home if they are thinking about turning their casa into a minimalist space. The actor had recently done up her space with a more European theme keeping the colour scheme mostly white and nude shades. Her furniture and upholstery are also done up in a minimalist fashion with light floral or Indie prints.
Also Read: Ankita Konwar Defends Husband Milind By Shutting Down Trolls Questioning His Lifestyle
Recently Ankita Konwar defended her husband and herself against a troll who slammed Milind Soman for wearing the same T-Shirt always. Konwar spoke up saying that they are practising minimalist fashion which works towards creating and having clothes and accessories which are bought more to serve an idea rather purpose. Thus, cues for minimalist fashion should be taken from Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar.
Questions I hear all the time: “Does he not have a different t shirt?” “Omg, I see you guys in the same pair of sandals everywhere!” Hmmm... How does it feel to be with a minimalist? It feels incredible! I adore and respect my husband for being the way he is. In today’s world of fast consumption and fast fashion, someone who understands the concept of utility and wastage. Nothing is more responsible than occupying the smallest place you possibly can. • With a world so demanding, so competitive, so fast, people rarely manage the time to realise and evaluate their choices. We seem to need everything “fast” nowadays. Fast food, fast fashion, fast commute, fast ideas! Fashion from having 4 seasons in a year to now having 52! We often don’t realise that when we purchase something, we are actually purchasing the idea related to it. The idea of being desirable, successful, happy or loved. We have no real need or use for the thing itself. • Minimalism is not about giving up everything and isolating yourself in a cave. It just means being responsible for your choices. It means we think before we purchase something from a perspective of necessity and utility rather than affordability. Meaning, just because I can have 3 different dresses and 3 different pairs of shoes for each day doesn’t mean I should. And yes this choice doesn’t come easy. I still have my hiccups here and there when I see something tempting. It’s a conditioning that requires work. • But for me it’s definitely becoming lesser and lesser. And my husband is definitely better at this than I am. Usage = Demand Demand = Production Production requires energy, water and creates crazy amount of wastage. Oh yes, I wasn’t just talking about the waste we create that is visible to us in the garbage dumps that surround every city. So next time you purchase something, do ask yourself this question - “how does this add value to my life” If you have the answer, by all means buy that product. “The world has enough for everyone’s need but not everyone's greed”-MKG • Also I am grateful that I have begun to differentiate my needs to my wants, to understand what is important to me, not everyone is that privileged.
Also Read: Ankita Konwar Primes Trolls In 'minimalism', Explains Difference Between 'need' & 'want'
Anushka Sharma is one of those celebs who believe less is more when it comes to makeup. More than often, and even in movies, she is seen wearing less to no makeup. Even Anushka's lipstick shades are kept more natural and towards the nude tone even if her outfit is ultra-glamourous. Moreover, how can one forget her wedding look where she looked so fresh and ethereal in the gorgeous pale pink lehenga and almost no makeup.
"Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance" - Eckhart Tolle Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward 💜 Because ... " After all , we are all just walking each other home " - Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday 💫
Also Read: Kajol Asks Fans To Play "chor Police" In Her New Post, Fans Offer To Be Police
Kriti Sanon is also one of those celebs who seems to practice minimalism when it comes to fashion and clothes. She is often seen wearing casual clothes or light floral dresses. Some times she is also seen donning pastel chikankari kurta sets. Check them out here:
Also Read: Kajol Expresses Love For Saree, Shares 'pics That Say More Than Obvious Possibilities'
These two actors are one of the finest that Bollywood has to offer yet these big stars do not seem to live a life of glamour. Instead of going to parties and enjoying the happening nightlife of Bollywood, Ajay revealed on the sets of a popular chat show that he prefers staying home. On the other hand, Kajol had talked about how she buys stuff from e-commerce websites and also returns them if she does not find them appealing. When the host of the chat show said he had bought her a branded bag, Kajol had questioned him endlessly about its utility. Two of Bollywood's biggest stars thus, in fact, prefer a more minimalist lifestyle.
Repost @officialhumansofbombay We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul–I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends. I was dating someone at the time & so was he–I’ve even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed–it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it! We used to go for dinners & so many drives–he lived in Juhu & I, in South Bombay, so half our relationship was in the car! My friends warned me about him–he had quite a reputation. But he was different with me–that’s all I knew. We’d been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn’t talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm & he eventually came around. Again, there was no proposal–we just knew we wanted to spend our lives together. We got married at home & gave the media the wrong venue–we wanted it to be our day. We had a Punjabi ceremony & a Marathi one! I remember, during the pheras Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up & even tried to bribe him! I wanted a long honeymoon–so we travelled to Sydney, Hawaii, Los Angeles… But 5 weeks into it, he fell sick & said, ‘Baby, book me on the next flight home!’ We were supposed to do Egypt, but we cut it short. Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough. But eventually it worked out–we had Nysa & Yug & our family’s complete. We’ve been through so much–we’ve formed our own company, Ajay’s on his 100th film & every day we’re building something new. Life with him is content–we’re not too romantic or anything–we care for each other. If I’m thinking idiotic things, it’ll come out of my mouth without a filter & vice versa. Like right now I’m thinking that he owes me a trip to Egypt!
Also Read: Kriti Sanon Pens Powerful Poem About Overcoming Failure, Says 'gotten Up Stronger'
Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon Fume 'he Raped Her' not 'she Was Raped'; Correct Rape Language
Also Read: Kriti Sanon Furious With Increase In Rape Cases, Asks 'When Will This End?'