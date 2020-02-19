The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Minimalism: What Is Minimalistic Style And How To Ace It? Here's All You Need To Know

Fashion

While many have heard of minimalistic décor, visual arts or other mediums but have you ever heard of minimalist style? Read here to know all about minimalism

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
minimalism

While many have heard of minimalistic décor, not many know of minimalist style. The easiest way to understand what minimalist style is to understand that one has to keep it simple. Minimalist style is also known as a capsule wardrobe. Also, another way to simplify this is to wear basic outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

To style your minimalist outfit, you can opt for basic and everyday attires. Wear your denim jeans with a basic white top or a black one. Or you can also opt for a loose sweatshirt, a pair of jeans and sneakers to go with it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Just keeping your look simple won’t do all the work. One can also try to mix and match their outfits and create a stunning look. Make sure you don’t opt for ruffle outfits, pleated skirt or extra frills. You can opt for an A-line dress or a plain skirt with a plain top. However, do keep in mind to not overdo it with the look when you mix and match.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meghan Markle 🔵 (@meghanmarkle_official) on

One of the main misconceptions about minimalist fashion is that one has to opt for pastel shades. This is clearly not true. If you are planning to sport a bright coloured outfit, you are free to. However, do make sure you pair it with a neutral shade to give it a chic look. Let us know in the comments section if you like minimalistic style.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meghan Markle 🔵 (@meghanmarkle_official) on

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor's Elegant And Glamorous Sari Looks To Take Fashion Cues From; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also read | Kendall Jenner Headlines London Fashion Week's Burberry Show

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also read | Urvashi Rautela To Priyanka Chopra, When Celebs Went Overboard With Their Outfits

Also read | Erica Fernandes Looks Glamorous In Red Outfits; See Pictures

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram, Sussex Royal Instagram, Deepika Padukone Instagram

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
MAJOR DEFENCE ACQUISITION APPROVED
KATIE HOPKINS LAUDS 'MODI & INDIA'
PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURES DANCING BEARS
ANUSHKA & KATRINA'S RESEMBLING LOOK
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD