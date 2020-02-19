Minimalism In Makeup: Here's All You Need To Know About It

Everyone wants to opt for makeup that is clutter-free. Minimalism is a trend that has picked up more pace recently as celebs are pulling off minimalistic makeup on red carpets and on runaways evidently. The concept of minimalism comes across as easy but it actually takes a bit more effort to pull off the no-makeup makeup look easily. It isn’t super complicated and anyone can learn the concept of minimalism once they get the hang of it.

What is minimalism in makeup?

Minimalism look in makeup is about attempting to look natural with the help of makeup products. Minimalistic makeup requires a moderate amount of makeup products. It includes a lightweight base, highlighter, brightening concealer, sheer lip colour and a natural-looking mascara with an eyebrow groomer. Dark lipstick colours and blue eyeliners should be out of one’s list if they want to opt for Minimalistic makeup. In essence, Minimalism is about enhancing what one has got without actually appearing as if one is wearing makeup at all.

Steps to add the concept of Minimalism in your beauty routine

Step 1: Follow a Skincare routine

The first step is to take care of your skin immensely without being lethargic. One must identify what is their skin type. Whether their skin is oily or dry? After knowing your skin type, follow a strict skincare regime to get glowing skin naturally. Taking care of other impurities like heat boils, acne, blackheads and more is also a must. Drink plenty of water and keep your body hydrated to get glowing skin.

ALSO READ| Nina Dobrev's Makeup Looks Are Definitely Going To Help You Ace Your Party Look Right

Step 2: Start your base makeup with light-weighted foundation or moisturiser

Sometimes, makeup wears off easily. To stop this, using a makeup base is a must. To follow the concept of minimalism one can opt for moisturizers, a small amount of foundation or BB cream as your makeup base.

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner No-makeup And Natural Makeup Looks On Instagram Redefine Skincare Goals

Step 3: Use concealer and add a pop of colour to your cheeks

After making your makeup base strong, use concealer to hide blemishes and dark spots. Then add a little bit of blush to give the natural rosy look to your cheeks.

ALSO READ| Anusha Dandekar's Valentine's Day Makeup Tutorial Is Easy & Hassle-free; Watch

Step 4: Apply Highlighter and groom your eyebrows.

After adding blush to your cheeks, apply highlighter to the keys areas of your skin. Highlighter adds glow to your face and also helps to make your face more structured. Further on groom your brows, add mascara, and liner and voila! You have learnt the art of minimalism.

ALSO READ| Kareena Celebrates Makeup Artist Pompy's Birthday On The Sets Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'