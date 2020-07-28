Mira Kapoor's Hair Tutorial Helps Fans Get Stunning Beach Waves, Watch Video

Mira Kapoor recently shared a bunch of hair tutorial videos on her social media handle. In the videos, she can be seen explaining how to attain proper beach waves look. In the videos posted, she can also be talking about her love for hair styling and how it sometimes leads to hair damage. Mira Kapoor can also be seen thanking her sisters for the adorable hair styling gift as she finds it very helpful.

Mira Kapoor’s tutorials on IG stories

Mira Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a few hair tutorial videos to help her followers style better. In the beginning, Mira Kapoor can be seen talking about what her sister has sent her on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She can be seen showing her followers a styling kit which helps her obtain the perfect soft curls. She also reveals that she has not been styling her hair during the lockdown and it is a bliss to do it again with the kit that she received as a gift.

Mira Kapoor can be seen giving away a few tips related to hairstyling and getting the texture right. The actor speaks about how much she loves styling her hair every once in a while. She is also of the stance that constant experiment on hair leads to a lot of hair damage which is a matter of concern. She is also appreciative about receiving the gift and also calls it thoughtful as it is a useful piece.

She can also be seen speaking about the equipment that is present in the kit. Mira Kapoor also reveals that she has quite a few baby hair and hence the kit has been very helpful. She also takes a strand of hair and shows her followers how they can style themselves at home, without any heat damage or hassle. She can also be seen speaking about how great it is to have a good hair day.

Read Mira Kapoor Reveals Who Is The “coolest Cat” In The Family, Wishes Sister On Her Birthday

Also read Katrina Kaif Or Mira Kapoor: Who Pulled Off Ruffled Off-shoulder Top Better?

Mira Kapoor had previously posted a picture of herself where she could be seen in the middle of her self-care session. In the picture, she was seen getting her legs massaged while she was all decked up for an event. Have a look at the stunning picture here.

Read Mira Kapoor Shares She Did This Before Taking 'most Important Step' Of Her Life

Also read Mira Kapoor Celebrates Her Mother's 60th Birthday, Pens Down A Warm Heartfelt Note

Image Courtesy: Mira Kapoor Instagram