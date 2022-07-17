Miss India World Sini Shetty Dons Blue Banarasi Saree For Homecoming; Here's All About It

On July 3, 2022, Karnataka’s Sini Shetty was crowned Miss India World 2022 at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event was graced by the presence of Bollywood stars including Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon, Maniesh Paul, Rajkummar Rao, Dino Morea, Malaika Arora, and others.

As the 21-year-old lands in India, she opted for a turquoise blue-coloured Banarasi saree for her homecoming. Continue reading for all the details about her outfit:

Miss India World Sini Shetty stuns in blue Banarasi saree for homecoming

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Sini Shetty dropped some adorable glimpses of her homecoming ceremony. The Miss India World 2022 wore an emerald blue Banarasi saree to her family reunion and she looked nothing less than a diva. The saree donned by Shetty is from the brand named Label Vida, while her jewellery is from Curio Cottage. She paired her Banarasi silk with a mustard-coloured sleeveless blouse which looked perfect with the golden embroidery that was all over the saree.

Accessorizing her traditional attire, Sini teamed her outfit with white pearl and American diamond danglers along with beautiful rings in her hands. She kept her makeup minimal with nude pink lipstick, a light base, and a pinch of blush on her cheeks. Shetty kept her hair loose with soft curls which perfectly went with the look.

Sharing pictures of her homecoming ceremony on Instagram, Sini wrote, "A child will always remember who showed up for them, not how much was spent on them. I dedicate my crown and my title to my World - my parents Nothing without you. Never without you." The first picture has Sini's mother placing the Miss India crown on the former's head, while the second picture is a sweet family picture.

More about Sini Shetty

Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty was born in Mumbai but hails from Karnataka and is currently pursuing the professional course of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). She is a trained Bharatanatyam danseuse and started her journey at the age of 4. At 14, she completed her arangetram (debut on-stage performance). Apart from this, she is also the winner of the Miss Talent award in the Miss India 2022 sub-contests.

Image: Instagram/@sinishettyy